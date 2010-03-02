Logo
Extensive Range of High Quality Bathroom Tapware, Toilets and Cisterns by Parisi Bathware

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2010

Parisi have an extensive range of bathroom products and hardware for your bathroom renovations.

Overview
Description
Parisi Bathware products help to create luxury bathroom environments, provide flexible design options and meet or exceed all water efficiency standards.

A diverse product range means that Parisi Bathware has the ability to accommodate various residential and commercial applications. Whether you are building a new home, renovating a period charmer or fitting out an entire apartment complex there will be a suitable product within the Parisi Bathware range.

Parisi Bathware’s product range of bathroom accessories is characterised by products that have original forms that improve aesthetics, incorporate good ergonomic design and experiment with new materials that allow for innovative product development.

Stylish Bathroomware
Parisi Bathware products are at the forefront of sanitary ware design, continuously introducing high quality and stylish bathroom products to the Australian market. Their complete product range consists of:
  • Basins
  • Toilets
  • Bidets
  • Baths
  • Tapware
  • Bathroom accessories
  • Concealed cisterns
Parisi Bathware serves consumers via its national distribution network and the commercial market through strong representation within the architecture, building and design industry.

Parisi Bathware products are available through an Australia wide retail distribution network.
Jazz Icetek Bath Range

659.78 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

02 9559 3666
