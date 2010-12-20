Extend the life of masonry surfaces and cement structures with Dulux AcraTex texture coating systems

Dulux AcraTex supplies high build acrylic coatings for the protection and decoration of masonry façades, covering commercial high-rise, residential acrylic texture, roof restoration and concrete protection systems for structural concrete.

Whether it is a holistic classic, contemporary or modern landmark, a Dulux AcraTex acrylic texture solution is the best and most popular choice to provide lasting integrity.

Engineered to deliver seamless protective paint coating solutions

Façade protection solutions offer barrier protection for masonry substrates using weatherproofing topcoats and elastomeric mid build and high build coatings

offer barrier protection for masonry substrates using weatherproofing topcoats and elastomeric mid build and high build coatings Acrylic texture systems are trowel applied, delivering contemporary render styles with flexible acrylic technology that won’t crack and de-laminate

are trowel applied, delivering contemporary render styles with flexible acrylic technology that won’t crack and de-laminate Concrete protection systems – The Dulux AcraTex range of Elastomeric Anti-Carbonation coatings are designed to extend the service life of steel reinforced concrete by restricting the damaging passage of carbon dioxide

InfraCOOL™ Heat Reflective Coating Technology

The Dulux AcraTex range of high build roof restoration membranes in roofing colours using Conventional or InfraCOOL™ Cool Roof Technology reflect solar radiation, lessening heat penetration which in turn reduces cooling costs and carbon footprint.

Dulux AcraTex can provide tailor made project solutions and on site technical advice for new commercial and residential projects as well as façade restoration recommendations for existing and historical buildings.

Dulux AcraTex Coating Systems extend the lifespan of masonry surfaces and cement structures with surfaces including brick and block work, off form and precast concrete, brick coatings, render coatings, concrete coatings, cementitious renders, sand and cement rendered surfaces, Hebel, blueboard, cement sheeting and reinforced concrete.