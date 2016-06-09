Expansion Joint Covers - providing solutions for floor, wall, ceiling & seismic joints

Construction Specialties have a complete range of comprehensive expansion joint covers. While most expansion and seismic joint covers look the same, Construction Specialties have over 60 years of experience in design and manufacturing.

Some of their more popular expansion joints products:

KLP metal floor cover

APF metal floor cover

ZB parking expansion joist cover

CSFM surface mounted expansion joint

RFC flush mounted expansion joint cover

Expansion joist covers can provide the link between fire, water leakage and seismic motions. They are available for floor, wall and ceiling applications

These expansion joint covers are extremely well known in the industry and coupled with their efficient form and function they are among the best expansion covers currently available.