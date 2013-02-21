Logo
Exceptional Performance with Crestlite Commercial Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2013

Outstanding Commercial Aluminium Windows and Doors designed from Trend innovative design.

Overview
Description
High performance Crestlite Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend forward designs are developed strong for commercial applications and specialised for premium residential projects.

Highest quality aluminium commercial framing customised to suit your project
  • Developed with broad area glazing solutions for increased energy efficiency and reduced ongoing costs
  • Suitable for residential, commercial and semi commercial applications including fit outs and shop fronts
  • Comprehensive support with total solution process including design, installation and certification
  • Premium quality products meeting stringent AS3900 certified standards
  • Enhanced with energy conservation and acoustic properties to suit your requirements
Intelligent Crestlite Window Framing range offers a variety sizes and options including:
  • 200 Centre Glazed Double Glazed
  • 300 Centre Glazed
  • 350 Awning
  • 350 Casement
  • 352 Awning Offset Sash Insert
  • 352 Casement Offset Sash Insert
  • 480 Sliding Window
  • 600 Front Glazed Pocket Framing
  • 650 Inline Awning Inline
  • 650 Overlap Awning Overlap
Exceptional Commercial Doors with high performance capabilities including:
  • Hinged
  • Pivot Hinged
  • Viscount Sliding and Sliding Stacker Doors
  • Windsor Sliding and Sliding Stacker Doors
Offering reliable solutions made to your specifications, Trend have nine factories positioned nationwide to ensure you receive your design in no time at all.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
