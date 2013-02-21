Exceptional Performance with Crestlite Commercial Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend

Highest quality aluminium commercial framing customised to suit your project

Developed with broad area glazing solutions for increased energy efficiency and reduced ongoing costs

Suitable for residential, commercial and semi commercial applications including fit outs and shop fronts

Comprehensive support with total solution process including design, installation and certification

Premium quality products meeting stringent AS3900 certified standards

Enhanced with energy conservation and acoustic properties to suit your requirements

Intelligent Crestlite Window Framing range offers a variety sizes and options including:

200 Centre Glazed Double Glazed

300 Centre Glazed

350 Awning

350 Casement

352 Awning Offset Sash Insert

352 Casement Offset Sash Insert

480 Sliding Window

600 Front Glazed Pocket Framing

650 Inline Awning Inline

650 Overlap Awning Overlap

Exceptional Commercial Doors with high performance capabilities including:

Hinged

Pivot Hinged

Viscount Sliding and Sliding Stacker Doors

Windsor Sliding and Sliding Stacker Doors

High performance Crestlite Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend forward designs are developed strong for commercial applications and specialised for premium residential projects.Offering reliable solutions made to your specifications, Trend have nine factories positioned nationwide to ensure you receive your design in no time at all.