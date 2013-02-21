Exceptional Performance with Crestlite Commercial Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend
Outstanding Commercial Aluminium Windows and Doors designed from Trend innovative design.
Overview
Description
High performance Crestlite Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend forward designs are developed strong for commercial applications and specialised for premium residential projects.
Highest quality aluminium commercial framing customised to suit your project
- Developed with broad area glazing solutions for increased energy efficiency and reduced ongoing costs
- Suitable for residential, commercial and semi commercial applications including fit outs and shop fronts
- Comprehensive support with total solution process including design, installation and certification
- Premium quality products meeting stringent AS3900 certified standards
- Enhanced with energy conservation and acoustic properties to suit your requirements
- 200 Centre Glazed Double Glazed
- 300 Centre Glazed
- 350 Awning
- 350 Casement
- 352 Awning Offset Sash Insert
- 352 Casement Offset Sash Insert
- 480 Sliding Window
- 600 Front Glazed Pocket Framing
- 650 Inline Awning Inline
- 650 Overlap Awning Overlap
- Hinged
- Pivot Hinged
- Viscount Sliding and Sliding Stacker Doors
- Windsor Sliding and Sliding Stacker Doors
