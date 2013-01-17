Logo
Stylish and functional Awnings with excellent UV protection
Heaters and lights can be attached for outdoor applications
Elite Sunshade's Awnings fully retract into a discrete cassette when not in use
Water repellant fabric ensures longevity of Awnings

Excellent UPF Protection with Full and Half Cassette Awnings from Elite Sunshade

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2013

Elite Sunshade provides a range of Awnings which feature excellent UV protection and are designed to keep you cool in summer and may be fitted with heaters for warmth in winte

Overview
Description
Elite Sunshade provides Full Cassette and Half Cassette Awnings for domestic patios and decks. These attractive and practical sun shades are made from UPF 50+ fabrics for excellent UV protection and are also water repellent for longevity. Elite Sunshade also offers infrared heaters which can be attached to the awnings for use all year round.

Overhead Cassette provides excellent protection from the elements
  • The Full Cassette awning provides excellent sun protection and neatly retracts into the discrete cassette when not in use
  • The Half Cassette Awning is a simple and effective shade solution which retracts for convenience
Excellent UV protection with mould resistant properties
Elite Sunshade offers two types of Awning fabrics including the PARA Tempotest Acrylic and the Vision Acrylic Awning Fabric which provide water repellent properties.
  • The PARA Tempotest Acrylic fabric features an Italian design with mould resistant properties for longevity
  • Backed by an 8 year warranty, the PARA Tempotest Acrylic fabric is Teflon coated for water resistance and is available in a wide selection of colours
  • The Vision Acrylic Awning Fabric features a Nano-grade water repellent coating and UV protection of UPF 50+
  • Made in Taiwan, the Vision Acrylic Awning Fabric is backed by a 3 year limited warranty and is available in a selection of colours
The Awnings available from Elite Sunshade provide excellent protection from the harmful Australian UV rays in summer and provide warmth when heaters are attached in winter. Elite Sunshade offer two types of motors including the French made Somfy motor which comes complete with a 5 year warranty and the Chinese made Dooya Motor which features a 3 year warranty .
Contact
Display AddressWaterloo, NSW

Level 2 unit 133, 4 Lachlan St

1800 245 643
