Excellent UPF Protection with Full and Half Cassette Awnings from Elite Sunshade



Overhead Cassette provides excellent protection from the elements

The Full Cassette awning provides excellent sun protection and neatly retracts into the discrete cassette when not in use

The Half Cassette Awning is a simple and effective shade solution which retracts for convenience

Excellent UV protection with mould resistant properties

The PARA Tempotest Acrylic fabric features an Italian design with mould resistant properties for longevity

Backed by an 8 year warranty, the PARA Tempotest Acrylic fabric is Teflon coated for water resistance and is available in a wide selection of colours

The Vision Acrylic Awning Fabric features a Nano-grade water repellent coating and UV protection of UPF 50+

Made in Taiwan, the Vision Acrylic Awning Fabric is backed by a 3 year limited warranty and is available in a selection of colours

Elite Sunshade provides Full Cassette and Half Cassette Awnings for domestic patios and decks. These attractive and practical sun shades are made from UPF 50+ fabrics for excellent UV protection and are also water repellent for longevity. Elite Sunshade also offers infrared heaters which can be attached to the awnings for use all year round.Elite Sunshade offers two types of Awning fabrics including the PARA Tempotest Acrylic and the Vision Acrylic Awning Fabric which provide water repellent properties.The Awnings available from Elite Sunshade provide excellent protection from the harmful Australian UV rays in summer and provide warmth when heaters are attached in winter. Elite Sunshade offer two types of motors including the French made Somfy motor which comes complete with a 5 year warranty and the Chinese made Dooya Motor which features a 3 year warranty .