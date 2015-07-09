Ex-Series for Building, Electrical and Mechanical

Ideal for a wide range of uses, the FLIR thermal imaging cameras in the Ex-Series are budget friendly and highly reliable. At an entry level price, these cameras are the first of their kind with thermal, visible and MSX ® (Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging), image technology.

Widely used in building inspections, FLIR Ex-Series enables the user to solve issues quickly, by being able to see the problem sooner.

Suitable for detecting

Energy losses

Wet areas

Mould build-up

Leaks in rooves

Underlying construction

Issues with HVAC installations

The thermal imaging cameras offer

High image quality and measurement accuracy

Wide field of view, excellent for building applications

MSX, FLIR’s patented image processing, gives visible details in both live and saved images

Fully radiometric jpeg images allow you to measure any area of the image in post processing

Light and rugged with long battery run times

Measurement data can be directly sent to a free mobile app making it simple to capture data in hazardous, hard-to-reach places or as a means of passing on data to others as it’s captured.

All FLIR thermal imaging cameras come with FLIR Tools for PC and Mac computers. This software allows for images to imported, has an easy search feature, create reports, remotely control cameras and many other features.