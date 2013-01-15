European Bentwood Chairs by Bon, Distributed Exclusively by Nufurn
Last Updated on 15 Jan 2013
European Bentwood Chairs are stable and safe timber chairs, designed with superior craftsmanship and ergonomically.
Overview
Description
Nufurn offer a comprehensive range of genuine european bentwood chairs by Bon. Nufurn bentwood handmade chairs in Europe by Bon and have been since 1883.
Superior craftsmanship that can only come with generations of experience, design and attention to detail, is prevalent throughout the Bon range. Flagship products in the Bon range of genuine European Bentwood chairs are the Bon Uno, Asti, Bistro Lu, and Luccia armchair.
Timber Chairs for Hospitality Applications
Timber chairs are ideal as:
A 100% Australian owned company, Nufurn have built an enviable reputation as a leading supplier of Genuine European Bentwood to many of Australia’s best Restaurants, Hotels, Bars, Resorts, Clubs and Cafes including:
Superior craftsmanship that can only come with generations of experience, design and attention to detail, is prevalent throughout the Bon range. Flagship products in the Bon range of genuine European Bentwood chairs are the Bon Uno, Asti, Bistro Lu, and Luccia armchair.
Timber Chairs for Hospitality Applications
Timber chairs are ideal as:
- Restaurant Chairs
- Hotel Chairs
- Fine Dining Chairs
- Café Chairs
- Club Chairs
- Wood Barstools
- Food Court Chairs
- All Bon Genuine European Bentwood chairs are ergonomically designed for comfort and built to last from European Beech.
- Bon wood chairs come with an exclusive 3 year commercial warranty.
- All Bon Bentwood chairs, are manufactured from sustainable European Beech timber under the European Environmental code of practice.
- Bon wooden chairs set the benchmark in quality, design and value for contract hospitality furniture.
- From designer chairs, to everyday restaurant chairs, timber seating, café chairs, pub chairs and hotel chairs including timber barstools, there is a design in the Bon range for everyone.
A 100% Australian owned company, Nufurn have built an enviable reputation as a leading supplier of Genuine European Bentwood to many of Australia’s best Restaurants, Hotels, Bars, Resorts, Clubs and Cafes including:
- Kingsley’s Steak and Crabhouse, Canberra
- Koots Restaurant, Melbourne
- The Wickham Hotel, Newcastle
- The Light Brigade Hotel, Sydney
- Firefly Wine Bar, Neutral Bay
- Oak Flats Bowling Club
- Le Boin Choix, Brisbane
- Jimini’s Café, Sydney
- Pulse Espresso
Contact
Display AddressCondell Park, NSW
Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street02 9772 8900
Postal AddressCondell Park, NSW
Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street02 9772 8900