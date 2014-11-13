Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Euroa Clay Products
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Glazed Bricks
Glazed Bricks
Glazed Bricks
Glazed Bricks
Glazed Bricks
Glazed Bricks

​Euroa Clay Products Glazed Bricks

Last Updated on 13 Nov 2014

With Glazed Bricks being their most successful and sought after product, Euroa Clay make a wide range to suit every need.

Overview
Description

With Glazed Bricks being their most successful and sought after product, Euroa Clay make a wide range to suit every need.

The Glazed Bricks are available in many shapes

  • Double and single bullnose
  • Plinth and plinth returns
  • Cant or sill brick
  • Squint
  • 45⁰ sill
  • Special shapes can also be rendered upon request

As well as a multitude of colours, the Glazed Bricks are available in the following sizes

  • 33mm Bricks
  • 50mm Bricks
  • 25mm thick brick facings

The glaze colours are available with 27 different options to choose from as well as a customisable option if a specific colour is needed.

The Glazed Bricks from Euroa Clay are stylish and creative in their design approach which allows for the freedom and creativity in building and design projects both residentially and commercially.

Contact
Display AddressEuroa, VIC

Hume Hwy

03 5795 3078
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap