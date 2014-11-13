​Euroa Clay Products Glazed Bricks

With Glazed Bricks being their most successful and sought after product, Euroa Clay make a wide range to suit every need.

The Glazed Bricks are available in many shapes

Double and single bullnose

Plinth and plinth returns

Cant or sill brick

Squint

45⁰ sill

Special shapes can also be rendered upon request

As well as a multitude of colours, the Glazed Bricks are available in the following sizes

33mm Bricks

50mm Bricks

25mm thick brick facings

The glaze colours are available with 27 different options to choose from as well as a customisable option if a specific colour is needed.

The Glazed Bricks from Euroa Clay are stylish and creative in their design approach which allows for the freedom and creativity in building and design projects both residentially and commercially.