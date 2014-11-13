Euroa Clay Products Glazed Bricks
Last Updated on 13 Nov 2014
With Glazed Bricks being their most successful and sought after product, Euroa Clay make a wide range to suit every need.
Overview
The Glazed Bricks are available in many shapes
- Double and single bullnose
- Plinth and plinth returns
- Cant or sill brick
- Squint
- 45⁰ sill
- Special shapes can also be rendered upon request
As well as a multitude of colours, the Glazed Bricks are available in the following sizes
- 33mm Bricks
- 50mm Bricks
- 25mm thick brick facings
The glaze colours are available with 27 different options to choose from as well as a customisable option if a specific colour is needed.
The Glazed Bricks from Euroa Clay are stylish and creative in their design approach which allows for the freedom and creativity in building and design projects both residentially and commercially.