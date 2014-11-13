Euroa Clay Capping Products
Last Updated on 13 Nov 2014
Euroa Clay offers various clay made products for building and design purposes.
Overview
Description
Their range of capping includes
Flat Caps
- Available with return end glazed
- 32mm, 20mm and 12mm options
Pillar Caps Stretches, Pillar Cap Single Mitre and Double Mitre
- All available in 32mm
Low and High Pyramids and Stop Ends
- Low in 32mm
- High in 76mm
Plinth Stretches, Plinth Returns
- Stretches in 76mm
- Plinth Returns; Left and Right
These products are available in the standard black and brown but can be made in a range of glazed colours upon consultation.