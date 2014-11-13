Logo
Euroa Clay Products
​Euroa Clay Capping Products
Last Updated on 13 Nov 2014

Euroa Clay offers various clay made products for building and design purposes.

Their range of capping includes

Flat Caps

  • Available with return end glazed
  • 32mm, 20mm and 12mm options

Pillar Caps Stretches, Pillar Cap Single Mitre and Double Mitre

  • All available in 32mm

Low and High Pyramids and Stop Ends

  • Low in 32mm
  • High in 76mm

Plinth Stretches, Plinth Returns

  • Stretches in 76mm
  • Plinth Returns; Left and Right

These products are available in the standard black and brown but can be made in a range of glazed colours upon consultation.

Display AddressEuroa, VIC

Hume Hwy

03 5795 3078
