​Euroa Clay Capping Products

Euroa Clay offers various clay made products for building and design purposes.

Their range of capping includes

Flat Caps

Available with return end glazed

32mm, 20mm and 12mm options

Pillar Caps Stretches, Pillar Cap Single Mitre and Double Mitre

All available in 32mm

Low and High Pyramids and Stop Ends

Low in 32mm

High in 76mm

Plinth Stretches, Plinth Returns

Stretches in 76mm

Plinth Returns; Left and Right

These products are available in the standard black and brown but can be made in a range of glazed colours upon consultation.