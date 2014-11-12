Euroa Clay Brick Sills
Quality brick and Sill products.
Overview
Description
Being in business for forty years, Euroa Clay Bricks offers quality products including glazed window sill tiles which were the first product offered.
With a standard thickness for each sill at 32mm wide, the sills come in three sizes
- Standard
- Short
- Square
Corner Mitre Sets are also available.
The Sill products from Euroa Clay are manufactured with heavy clay and are ideal for a range of commercial and residential uses.