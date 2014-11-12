Logo
Euroa Clay Products
​Euroa Clay Brick Sills
Last Updated on 12 Nov 2014

Quality brick and Sill products.

Being in business for forty years, Euroa Clay Bricks offers quality products including glazed window sill tiles which were the first product offered.

With a standard thickness for each sill at 32mm wide, the sills come in three sizes

  • Standard
  • Short
  • Square

Corner Mitre Sets are also available.

The Sill products from Euroa Clay are manufactured with heavy clay and are ideal for a range of commercial and residential uses.

Display AddressEuroa, VIC

Hume Hwy

03 5795 3078
