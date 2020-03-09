Essentials Collection
Last Updated on 09 Mar 2020
Designed to last and providing affordable value, the versatile ranges within the Essentials collection tick all the boxes for projects with value and sustainability in mind. The unique textured finishes and wide variety of colours will add substance and quality to any project.
Overview
Designed to last and providing affordable value, the versatile ranges within the Essentials collection tick all the boxes for projects with value and sustainability in mind. The unique textured finishes and wide variety of colours will add substance and quality to any project. The ranges within this collection includes stylish, down-to-earth new home options in contemporary palettes such as Everyday Life, Wilderness Design, Whitsundays, Metreopolis and Indulgence, along with some yesteryear classics suitable for restoration or renovation in the Textures and Old Colonial renovators ranges.
Everyday Life
Everyday life is interesting, varied and about home––feeling comfortable. This versatile range is a suite of bricks with a lightly textured finish that’s full of modern, natural colours of clay, making it easy to design your new home or project with style.
Wildnerness
The natural beauty of Australia’s wilderness provides inspiration for subtle depth and variation of colour, bringing to life every brick in this range. Alongside modern building materials, you’ll notice the difference these bricks make with their dramatic and visual proclamation of country.
Whitsunday
Blue waters, ocean vistas, and sandy beaches. The Whitsunday range floats driftwood-inspired tones suitable for modern applications on a sea of traditional interpretations, pairing well with timber and stone to create your ideal piece of paradise.
Metreopolis
For the busy city––and the quiet city––Metropolis will evoke changing moods and inspire your next large-scale building project and decorative brickwork. This attractive, hardworking range of bricks is wire-cut and colour consistent, enhancing design and structural integrity.
Indulgence
Indulge and spoil yourself with this innovative range, its neutral colour tones and quietly confident style. Bring a sense of presence to your project through these subtly textured bricks that come in a range of popular colours. The perfect brick either on their own, or in combination with others, or even with other building products that offer strong contrast.
Contact
NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove1300 794 062
Queensland Branch 105 Gardner Road07 3905 3257
SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd+61 2 9101 4800
Tasmania Branch 210 Elizabeth Street03 6217 9287
VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive03 9102 1472
WA Branch 15 Military Road61 2 9101 4800