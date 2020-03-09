Designed to last and providing affordable value, the versatile ranges within the Essentials collection tick all the boxes for projects with value and sustainability in mind. The unique textured finishes and wide variety of colours will add substance and quality to any project. The ranges within this collection includes stylish, down-to-earth new home options in contemporary palettes such as Everyday Life, Wilderness Design, Whitsundays, Metreopolis and Indulgence, along with some yesteryear classics suitable for restoration or renovation in the Textures and Old Colonial renovators ranges.

Everyday Life

Everyday life is interesting, varied and about home––feeling comfortable. This versatile range is a suite of bricks with a lightly textured finish that’s full of modern, natural colours of clay, making it easy to design your new home or project with style.

Wildnerness

The natural beauty of Australia’s wilderness provides inspiration for subtle depth and variation of colour, bringing to life every brick in this range. Alongside modern building materials, you’ll notice the difference these bricks make with their dramatic and visual proclamation of country.

Whitsunday

Blue waters, ocean vistas, and sandy beaches. The Whitsunday range floats driftwood-inspired tones suitable for modern applications on a sea of traditional interpretations, pairing well with timber and stone to create your ideal piece of paradise.

Metreopolis

For the busy city––and the quiet city––Metropolis will evoke changing moods and inspire your next large-scale building project and decorative brickwork. This attractive, hardworking range of bricks is wire-cut and colour consistent, enhancing design and structural integrity.

Indulgence

Indulge and spoil yourself with this innovative range, its neutral colour tones and quietly confident style. Bring a sense of presence to your project through these subtly textured bricks that come in a range of popular colours. The perfect brick either on their own, or in combination with others, or even with other building products that offer strong contrast.