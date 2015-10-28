Esplanade Paving by National Masonry - Clean Lines to Enhance Everyday Living

Logo
Last Updated on 28 Oct 2015

National Masonry offer a paving collection designed to enhance the style and individuality of any outdoor area, and can cater to every design scheme.

National Masonry offer a paving collection designed to enhance the style and individuality of any outdoor area, and can cater to every design scheme.

The Esplanade Pavers are a large, square format paver featuring clean lines to enhance everyday living. Esplanade Premium is a large format, lightly shot-blast which has an exposed aggregate finish. Lightly textured for supreme character, Esplanade Premium sits perfectly at home in a rustic or contemporary setting.

Available in:

  • Esplanade 300 series, Charcoal, Sand
  • Esplanade 400 series, Charcoal, Cocoa, Ginger, Sand, Terracotta, Platinum
  • Esplanade Premium 400 series, Charcoal, Cocoa, Ginger, Sand, Terracotta, Platinum

Look to National Masonry for inspiration and a design solution whether it is to create a contemporary space or go back to a more traditional feel, the possibilities are endless with National Masonry pavers.

DrawingBrochure
National Masonry Landscape Product Guide

2.31 MB

Download
Display AddressBrisbane, QLD

62 Industrial Avenue Wacol

(07) 3271 9292
Display AddressGold Coast, QLD

663 Pine Ridge Road Biggera Waters

(07) 5552 3300
Display AddressMackay, QLD

6 David Muir Street Slade Point

(07) 4955 1155
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Gate 4 , Riding Boundary Road (via Christies Road) Deer Park

(03) 9361 6400
