Esplanade Paving by National Masonry - Clean Lines to Enhance Everyday Living
Last Updated on 28 Oct 2015
National Masonry offer a paving collection designed to enhance the style and individuality of any outdoor area, and can cater to every design scheme.
Overview
The Esplanade Pavers are a large, square format paver featuring clean lines to enhance everyday living. Esplanade Premium is a large format, lightly shot-blast which has an exposed aggregate finish. Lightly textured for supreme character, Esplanade Premium sits perfectly at home in a rustic or contemporary setting.
Available in:
- Esplanade 300 series, Charcoal, Sand
- Esplanade 400 series, Charcoal, Cocoa, Ginger, Sand, Terracotta, Platinum
- Esplanade Premium 400 series, Charcoal, Cocoa, Ginger, Sand, Terracotta, Platinum
Look to National Masonry for inspiration and a design solution whether it is to create a contemporary space or go back to a more traditional feel, the possibilities are endless with National Masonry pavers.
Contact
62 Industrial Avenue Wacol(07) 3271 9292
663 Pine Ridge Road Biggera Waters(07) 5552 3300
6 David Muir Street Slade Point(07) 4955 1155
Gate 4 , Riding Boundary Road (via Christies Road) Deer Park(03) 9361 6400