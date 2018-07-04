Escea DX Series - Double-sided fireplace
Last Updated on 04 Jul 2018
The DX Series combines ultra-wide flame action with Escea’s Heat Ducting Technology, which provides heat into several rooms and evenly distributes heat within the same room.
Overview
Description
At 1m or 1.5m wide these gas fireplaces make a dramatic statement and their effect grows exponentially when they’re double sided.
The choice of fascia and fuel bed options allow you to customise your fireplace to suit your home.
Features & Benefits:
- Multi Room Heating Technology: Esce'as Heat Ducting Technology captures up to 90% of the available heat and carries this throughout the house via ceiling and floor vents. The ducting allows for heating in more than one room in your home
- TV right Above: The fireplace has a reduced TV clearance minimum of 200 mm above the top of the firebox
- Walk into Warmth: Escea Smart Heat connects your fire to your home network and gives you control of your fireplace from your smartphone allowing you to control the temperature and flame.
- Double the Appeal: Escea's DX series fireplaces can be single or double sided. A see-through, double sided fire option makes for a dramatic partition and is a great way to connect two spaces