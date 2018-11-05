Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Escea
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Escea DS fireplace
Escea DS Frameless Fireplace
Escea DS fireplace
Escea DS Frameless Fireplace

Escea DS Series

Last Updated on 05 Nov 2018

The Escea DS Series has a small footprint and a big impact - the fire is frameless, drawing your eye straight to the flames.

Overview
Description

The DS Series has a small footprint and a big impact - the fire is frameless, drawing your eye straight to the flames. With a large window, the single sided DS Series gives you a clear view of the generous fuel bed.

The choice of fascia and fuel bed options allow you to customise your fireplace to suit your home. And with a low height and Escea’s Flexible Flue and Powered Vent technology, you have the freedom to put the fireplace anywhere. No walls required and no compromise on your design.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

965.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

701.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

7.20 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

105.42 KB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap