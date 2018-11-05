Escea DS Series

The DS Series has a small footprint and a big impact - the fire is frameless, drawing your eye straight to the flames. With a large window, the single sided DS Series gives you a clear view of the generous fuel bed.

The choice of fascia and fuel bed options allow you to customise your fireplace to suit your home. And with a low height and Escea’s Flexible Flue and Powered Vent technology, you have the freedom to put the fireplace anywhere. No walls required and no compromise on your design.