Escea DF Series - High output fireplace

Escea had renovators in mind when they designed the DF Series. Smaller dimensions and flexible installation make the DF Series ideal for retrofitting into existing cavities. The DF Series gas fires can be installed in a timber-framed cavity, or in a brick chimney using flexi-flue extensions.

There is one major difference with this retrofit fire – Direct Vent Power Flue technology. This innovation gives you the flexibility you to put the fireplace wherever you like; without the need for cavities or even walls to install.

Features & Benefits: