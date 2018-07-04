Escea DF Series - High output fireplace
Last Updated on 04 Jul 2018
Escea had renovators in mind when they designed the DF Series. Smaller dimensions and flexible installation make the DF Series ideal for retrofitting into existing cavities. The DF Series gas fires can be installed in a timber-framed cavity, or in a brick chimney using flexi-flue extensions.
Overview
Escea had renovators in mind when they designed the DF Series. Smaller dimensions and flexible installation make the DF Series ideal for retrofitting into existing cavities. The DF Series gas fires can be installed in a timber-framed cavity, or in a brick chimney using flexi-flue extensions.
There is one major difference with this retrofit fire – Direct Vent Power Flue technology. This innovation gives you the flexibility you to put the fireplace wherever you like; without the need for cavities or even walls to install.
Features & Benefits:
- Suitable for Retrofit: These fireplaces have been designed for those who want to replace a traditional open-fronted fireplace with a modern and highly efficient fireplace
- Design Freedom: Escea's Powered Direct Vent Flue uses efficient fan technology to heat the room but not the flue. The system also allows the flue to run, down, and even horizontally - giving you the design flexibility to put your fireplace anywhere
- Walk into Warmth: Escea Smart Heat connects your fire to your home network and gives you control of your fireplace from your smartphone allowing you to control the temperature and flame