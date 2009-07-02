Escalators and Moving Walks from Liftronic

High Quality Escalators and Moving Walks

Creative multi level building designs demand an innovative approach to moving people throughout their space, Liftronic uses it’s decades of experience in the market to supply a range of vertical transport options for its clients.

Liftronic not only offers a large range of standard and customised lift products but provides high quality Escalator and Moving Walk products as well.

Escalator and Moving Walks Product Range

A fine example of Liftronic's Escalator and Moving Walk product range may be seen across Australia in:

Many major shopping centres

Bulky goods developments

Museums

Railways stations

Escalators and Moving Walkways Features and Benefits

Some of the unique features and benefits provided by these Escalator and Moving Walks include

Escalators and Automatic walk ways are cost effective

Technically diverse

Designed to withstand the rigours of public use

Liftronic offer variable speed inverters to minimise power consumption, an option for (green) chains that are lubrication free as well as a choice of decorator lighting options.

