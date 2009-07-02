Escalators and Moving Walks from Liftronic
Escalators and automatic walk ways made to weather intense use by the public. Decrease energy consumption with variable speed inverters.
Overview
High Quality Escalators and Moving Walks
Creative multi level building designs demand an innovative approach to moving people throughout their space, Liftronic uses it’s decades of experience in the market to supply a range of vertical transport options for its clients.
Liftronic not only offers a large range of standard and customised lift products but provides high quality Escalator and Moving Walk products as well.
Escalator and Moving Walks Product Range
A fine example of Liftronic's Escalator and Moving Walk product range may be seen across Australia in:
- Many major shopping centres
- Bulky goods developments
- Museums
- Railways stations
Escalators and Moving Walkways Features and Benefits
Some of the unique features and benefits provided by these Escalator and Moving Walks include
- Escalators and Automatic walk ways are cost effective
- Technically diverse
- Designed to withstand the rigours of public use
Liftronic offer variable speed inverters to minimise power consumption, an option for (green) chains that are lubrication free as well as a choice of decorator lighting options.
