Eracoat Polyurethane Floor Coatings from Era Polymers

Durable and Fast Acting Floor Coatings

Fast curing

Single component

Moisture curable

Hard wearing

Easy to maintain

Floor coatings for a tough gloss or satin finish



TDI Based - 45 Gloss, Satin and Semi-Gloss

- 45 Gloss, Satin and Semi-Gloss MDI Based - MDI 45 Gloss

- MDI 45 Gloss Sealers - Sealer and MDI High Build Sealer

- Sealer and MDI High Build Sealer Accessories - Flow Additive, Wet Edge, Accelerator, Cleaning Solvents and Thinners

Era Polymers offer a wide range of polyurethane floor coatings suitable for use on a range materials. These coatings are low in odouor, low in toxicity and TDI free.Eracoat Floor Coatings are suitable on all interior timber, cork and particleboard flooring, enhancing their natural appearance. Era Polymers also offer ready to use coating modifiers and cleaning products used to enhance our core product range, ensuring an efficient and professional job every time.The Eracoat Range includes:Era Polymers have formulated new MDI technology in its High Build Sealer and Rapid MDI Gloss which provide a quick turnaround for both contractors and customers alike. These products have a low odour during application and once dried, are odour free.Eracoat High Build Sealer, in particular, allows the contractor and customers to walk on their floor within 2 hours of the coating been applied. This provides a real advantage over competitors and drastically reduces the working times of the contractor and the need for the home owner to be out of their houses for great lengths of time.