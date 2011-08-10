Logo
Eracoat Polyurethane Floor Coatings from Era Polymers

Last Updated on 10 Aug 2011

Durable and fast acting polyurethane floor coatings.

Overview
Description
Era Polymers offer a wide range of polyurethane floor coatings suitable for use on a range materials. These coatings are low in odouor, low in toxicity and TDI free.

Durable and Fast Acting Floor Coatings
  • Fast curing
  • Single component
  • Moisture curable
  • Hard wearing
  • Easy to maintain
Floor coatings for a tough gloss or satin finish
Eracoat Floor Coatings are suitable on all interior timber, cork and particleboard flooring, enhancing their natural appearance. Era Polymers also offer ready to use coating modifiers and cleaning products used to enhance our core product range, ensuring an efficient and professional job every time.

The Eracoat Range includes:
  • TDI Based - 45 Gloss, Satin and Semi-Gloss
  • MDI Based - MDI 45 Gloss
  • Sealers - Sealer and MDI High Build Sealer
  • Accessories - Flow Additive, Wet Edge, Accelerator, Cleaning Solvents and Thinners
Era Polymers have formulated new MDI technology in its High Build Sealer and Rapid MDI Gloss which provide a quick turnaround for both contractors and customers alike. These products have a low odour during application and once dried, are odour free.

Eracoat High Build Sealer, in particular, allows the contractor and customers to walk on their floor within 2 hours of the coating been applied. This provides a real advantage over competitors and drastically reduces the working times of the contractor and the need for the home owner to be out of their houses for great lengths of time.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Eracoat Floor Coatings Brochure

499.6 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBanksmeadow, NSW

25-27 Green St

02 9666 3788
