Thermofilm Australia
​Envirotouch from Thermofilm

Last Updated on 27 Nov 2014

A unique product to replace all existing power sockets and switches.

Overview
Description

A unique product to replace all existing power sockets and switches, Envirotouch allows for control over electricity usage.

With preset options, the running time can be set and left ensuring that the device will swtich off once the allotted time has passed.

Putting minds at ease the Envirotouch offers many reductions

  • Reduction in power bills
  • Reduction of energy use
  • Reduction of greenhouse gases
  • Reduced risk of fire and injury

The Envriotouch gives the power to control the usage of energy throughout the workplace and home by allowing the user to decide when and where the energy is being used.

The Applications are virtually endless

  • Indoor and outdoor lights
  • Small appliances
  • Heated towel racks
  • Heaters
  • Safety control
  • Bathroom fans
  • Battery chargers

With its intelligent timing controls and automatic shutoff period, the Envirotouch lighting system from Thermofilm is an economical and viable lighting innovation.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Envirotouch Brochure

1.44 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

17 Johnston Court

+61 (3) 9562 3455
