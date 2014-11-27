​Envirotouch from Thermofilm

A unique product to replace all existing power sockets and switches, Envirotouch allows for control over electricity usage.

With preset options, the running time can be set and left ensuring that the device will swtich off once the allotted time has passed.

Putting minds at ease the Envirotouch offers many reductions

Reduction in power bills

Reduction of energy use

Reduction of greenhouse gases

Reduced risk of fire and injury

The Envriotouch gives the power to control the usage of energy throughout the workplace and home by allowing the user to decide when and where the energy is being used.

The Applications are virtually endless

Indoor and outdoor lights

Small appliances

Heated towel racks

Heaters

Safety control

Bathroom fans

Battery chargers

With its intelligent timing controls and automatic shutoff period, the Envirotouch lighting system from Thermofilm is an economical and viable lighting innovation.