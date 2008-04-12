Environmentally Friendly Rigid Foam Systems from Australian Urethane & Styrene
ECOMATE environmentally friendly rigid polyurethane foam systems are excellent in providing thermal efficiencies to the market.
Overview
Description
ECOMATE Rigid Foam Systems are a revolutionary family of polyurethane foam systems, demonstrating superior characteristics to meet current and future market needs. These eco-friendly blowing agents deliver effective results with minimal environmental impact.
Rigid polyurethane foams feature zero ozone depletion potential
- ECOMATE is an environmentally friendly blowing agent with Zero Global Warming Potential
- Foam building insulation exhibits excellent thermal efficiencies
- Operates effectively at medium to high service temperatures
- ECOMATE and 141b foam systems achieve 0.020 to 0.022 W/m.K
- Polyurethane foam ranges from 35kg/m3 to 200kg/m3 in density
- All polyurethane foams from Australian Urethane and Styrene contains an special flame retardant additive for additional safety
- Polyurethane foams are thermally efficient, cost competitive and feature excellent compressive strength
- Resistant to chemicals, solvents and rot
- Complies to all current regulatory and environmental mandates including the Kyoto and Montreal protocols