Environmentally Friendly Rigid Foam Systems from Australian Urethane & Styrene



Rigid polyurethane foams feature zero ozone depletion potential

ECOMATE is an environmentally friendly blowing agent with Zero Global Warming Potential

Foam building insulation exhibits excellent thermal efficiencies

Operates effectively at medium to high service temperatures

ECOMATE and 141b foam systems achieve 0.020 to 0.022 W/m.K

Polyurethane foam ranges from 35kg/m3 to 200kg/m3 in density

Flame retardant additive delivers additional safety benefits

All polyurethane foams from Australian Urethane and Styrene contains an special flame retardant additive for additional safety

Polyurethane foams are thermally efficient, cost competitive and feature excellent compressive strength

Resistant to chemicals, solvents and rot

Complies to all current regulatory and environmental mandates including the Kyoto and Montreal protocols

ECOMATE Rigid Foam Systems are a revolutionary family of polyurethane foam systems, demonstrating superior characteristics to meet current and future market needs. These eco-friendly blowing agents deliver effective results with minimal environmental impact.ECOMATE environmentally friendly foam is useful in packaging, insulation, building and construction, signage, filming, florists and marine applications. These eco-friendly foam systems provide the ideal solution to your polyurethane foams requirements.