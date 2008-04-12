Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Australian Urethane & Styrene
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Rigid Polyurethane Foams have zero ozone depletion potential
Water Blown systems have higher thermal conductivity
Rigid Polyurethane Foams have zero ozone depletion potential
Water Blown systems have higher thermal conductivity

Environmentally Friendly Rigid Foam Systems from Australian Urethane & Styrene

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

ECOMATE environmentally friendly rigid polyurethane foam systems are excellent in providing thermal efficiencies to the market.

Overview
Description
ECOMATE Rigid Foam Systems are a revolutionary family of polyurethane foam systems, demonstrating superior characteristics to meet current and future market needs. These eco-friendly blowing agents deliver effective results with minimal environmental impact.

Rigid polyurethane foams feature zero ozone depletion potential
  • ECOMATE is an environmentally friendly blowing agent with Zero Global Warming Potential
  • Foam building insulation exhibits excellent thermal efficiencies
  • Operates effectively at medium to high service temperatures
  • ECOMATE and 141b foam systems achieve 0.020 to 0.022 W/m.K
  • Polyurethane foam ranges from 35kg/m3 to 200kg/m3 in density
Flame retardant additive delivers additional safety benefits
  • All polyurethane foams from Australian Urethane and Styrene contains an special flame retardant additive for additional safety
  • Polyurethane foams are thermally efficient, cost competitive and feature excellent compressive strength
  • Resistant to chemicals, solvents and rot
  • Complies to all current regulatory and environmental mandates including the Kyoto and Montreal protocols
ECOMATE environmentally friendly foam is useful in packaging, insulation, building and construction, signage, filming, florists and marine applications. These eco-friendly foam systems provide the ideal solution to your polyurethane foams requirements.
Contact
Display AddressKings Park, NSW

25 Garling Road

02 9676 8444
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap