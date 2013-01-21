Environmentally Friendly Condensing Boilers from Automatic Heating

Automatic Heating provides a range of Condensing Boilers which are designed to maximise efficiency and minimise environmental impact. The range includes the Modulex, Eurogen and Meridian Boilers which feature differing sizes to suit your specific applications.

Modulex Floor Standing Condensing Boilers

Boiler is designed to deliver optimal efficiencies through condensation of the flue gases and minimise effects on the environment

Available for both indoor and outdoor installations and features unique patented features for seamless operation

Modulex is available in sizes from 100-900kW and has modulation rates of up to 1:39

Eurogen Condensing Boilers

Eurogen Condensing Boilers are a three pass fire tube boiler, with full stainless steel construction and a high water volume

These boilers use condensation to achieve high efficiencies and low environmental impact

Eurogen is available is sizes from 150-2000kW and has modulation rates of up to 1:8

Meridian Condensing Boilers

Meridian condensing boilers provide very high efficiency in compact formats for the ultimate installation flexibility and available in both wall hung and floor standing models

The Meridian boiler body is completely fabricated from stainless steel for a long service life and maximum reliability

Features a bolt together cascade ability and a self-diagnostic electronic system

Meridian is available in sizes from 24-150kW

The impressive range of Condensing Boilers from Automatic Heating are designed to deliver maximum performance in both energy and environmental efficiencies.

For more information please click here or fill out the contact form on the right.