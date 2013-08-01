Environmentally Friendly Bedding and Furniture By Tontine Fibres

Benefits of Tontine Fibres' Bedding Materials

Tontine Fibres manufacture a variety of geotextiles, carpet underlay, furniture and bedding materials, all of which are made from recycled and recyclable fibres.Tontine Fibres supply a wide range of furniture and bedding materials to ensure quality, durable comfort.Tontine Fibre's bedding, mattresses and furniture are designed for high levels of comfort. Some other benefits include:Tontine bedding materials consist of individually blended fibres which work in combination with styling and surface fabric to create maximum comfort. They offer a large selection of fibres and blends including:Some other features of Tontine Fibres' materials include:Tontine offer a range of Bedding and Furniture including: