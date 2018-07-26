Logo
Environmental permeable paving with Ecopave and Ecotrihex
Last Updated on 26 Jul 2018

With water sensitive urban design and the reduction of stormwater runoff that can pollute our waterways top of every designer and council's mind, a better solution has been developed.

With water sensitive urban design and the reduction of stormwater runoff that can pollute our waterways top of every designer and council's mind, a better solution has been developed. As an alternative to conventional paving the Adbri Masonry permeable paving series encourages water to infiltrate through the pavement surface and substructure to the ground below, easing the pressure on these already overburdened systems and reduce pollutants running into precious waterways via storm water run off.

Permeable pavements can be designed to quickly return rainwater to the natural water table below while service as functional pedestrian or vehicular pavements. In addition to the environmental advantages, Adbri’s permeable pavers possess all of the structural and quality properties of the wider range and are suitable for both light and heavy vehicular traffic (with suitable base designs) as well as pedestrian pavement systems.

Benefit of permeable paving include:

  • Reduces surface run-off
  • Reduces the risk of localised flooding and downstream flooding
  • Reduces likelihood of downstream erosion
  • Recharges groundwater tables
  • Traps pollutants and prevents them from being carried into waterways
  • Can be used to replace or reduce size of detention / retention basins
  • Allows water and air to access to roots of vegetation
  • Water and air circulation can assist in reducing heat island effects
  • Can be trafficked immediately following installation
  • Paving units are pre-cured preventing shrinkage and removing the need for control joints

Contact
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

20 Kelso Crescent

1300 365 565
