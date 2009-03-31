Logo
Ecosmart Solar Hot Water Systems
EcoSmart Electric Boosted Solar Hot Water Systems
Environmental Hot Water Systems by EcoSmart Solar Hot Water

Last Updated on 31 Mar 2009

Solar Powered Water Heating Systems are not only safe for the environment, but also save costs on power bills.

Overview
Description

Electric Boosted Split Systems (Lowline) Solar Hot Water Systems
Electric Boosted solar hot water systems are one of the most environmentally friendly hot water solutions available. It produces significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions than standard electric water systems and system is generally 10% more efficient than same (or similar) sized systems in its class

How Electric Boosted Solar Hot Water Systems Work

  • Just like a traditional hot water system, cold water enters the storage tank and then transferred to the highly efficient solar collectors.
  • As the water is pumped through the solar collectors, the sun’s energy is absorbed by the collectors and transferred to the water, heating it naturally as it passes through.
  • On cloudy days, EcoSmart’s patented Hotlogic® controller recognises the reduced solar gain and automatically boosts the tank with ‘back up’ electricity.
  • This ‘next generation’ intelligent technology searches for and switches to the cheapest available energy source automatically.

Benefits of EcoSmart Electric Boosted Solar Hot Water Systems

  • Split system, with the tank on the ground
  • Australian made
  • Mid height single element boosting for energy efficient boosting
  • High density polyurethane insulation
  • Patented Hotlogic processor – ‘set it and forget it’ technology
  • Recommended for connection to continuous electricity tariff
Contact
Bowen Hills, QLD

Unit 2 7 O'Connell Tce

133 326
