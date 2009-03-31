Environmental Hot Water Systems by EcoSmart Solar Hot Water

Electric Boosted Split Systems (Lowline) Solar Hot Water Systems

Electric Boosted solar hot water systems are one of the most environmentally friendly hot water solutions available. It produces significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions than standard electric water systems and system is generally 10% more efficient than same (or similar) sized systems in its class



How Electric Boosted Solar Hot Water Systems Work

Just like a traditional hot water system, cold water enters the storage tank and then transferred to the highly efficient solar collectors.

As the water is pumped through the solar collectors, the sun’s energy is absorbed by the collectors and transferred to the water, heating it naturally as it passes through.

On cloudy days, EcoSmart’s patented Hotlogic® controller recognises the reduced solar gain and automatically boosts the tank with ‘back up’ electricity.

This ‘next generation’ intelligent technology searches for and switches to the cheapest available energy source automatically.

Benefits of EcoSmart Electric Boosted Solar Hot Water Systems