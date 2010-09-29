Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Just Mats
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Entrance Mats
Entrance Mats
Entrance Mats
Entrance Mats
Entrance Mats
Entrance Mats
Entrance Mats
Entrance Mats

Entrance Mats by Just Mats

Last Updated on 29 Sep 2010

matting for entrance ways holding moisture and dirt while maintaining a modern look

Overview
Description
Commercial Entrance Door Mats
RolaDek entrance matting systems are highly engineered design, featuring sleek architectural appearance with perforated aluminium hinge construction.

The goal is a functional system that contains moisture and debris on a continual basis. RolaDek commercial entrance mats play a vital role in providing safe, clean and attractive entrances and interior environments, controlling damage dramatically.

Aluminium RolaDek rail punched and anodised in clear, bronze and black 15um 6063-T5 aluminium alloy.

Insert Treads offering continuous resilient cushioning for superior noise reduction
Seven different tread options for up to 41 combinations of colours and functions with the following features:
  • Easy to clean, roll back 180 degrees
  • Provided with male and female rubber edging for on site trimming
  • Rolling load test to 160 kg/wheel
  • Replaceable treads
  • Permanent installation
  • Cast in Frame (A) Direct stick Frame (B) Surface Mounted Frame (C)
  • Strategically placed at major entrances, these entrance mats act as a sacrificial surface, with the ability to be easily refurbished or replaced.
  • RolaDek slip resistant mats are custom fabricated and easy to install, they include angles, arcs/radii and cut outs as well as being ideal in all property entrances.
RolaDek floor mats are perfect for use in moderate and high traffic zones and may be used in both recessed and surface applications. An environmentally preferable product certified by Good Environmental Choice Services P/L and Ecospecifier.

With a multitude of colours, frame materials, and layout options to choose from, RolaDek mats can meet the needs of commercial, industrial and institutional facilities.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
T3V Threshold Product Brochure

141.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
F4V Flat Nosing Product Brochure

391.55 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
T5V Threshold Product Brochure

147.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
F10-111 Flat Nosing Product Brochure

56.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
F8-111 Flat Nosing Product Brochure

62.43 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
F7-111 Flat Nosing Product Brochure

61.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
F13-171 Flat Nosing Product Brochure

2.35 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRiverstone, NSW

44 Edward Street

02 9627 5255
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap