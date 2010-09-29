Entrance Mats by Just Mats

Commercial Entrance Door Mats

Insert Treads

offering continuous resilient cushioning for superior noise reduction

Easy to clean, roll back 180 degrees

Provided with male and female rubber edging for on site trimming

Rolling load test to 160 kg/wheel

Replaceable treads

Permanent installation

Cast in Frame (A) Direct stick Frame (B) Surface Mounted Frame (C)

Strategically placed at major entrances, these entrance mats act as a sacrificial surface, with the ability to be easily refurbished or replaced.

RolaDek slip resistant mats are custom fabricated and easy to install, they include angles, arcs/radii and cut outs as well as being ideal in all property entrances.

RolaDek entrance matting systems are highly engineered design, featuring sleek architectural appearance with perforated aluminium hinge construction.The goal is a functional system that contains moisture and debris on a continual basis. RolaDek commercial entrance mats play a vital role in providing safe, clean and attractive entrances and interior environments, controlling damage dramatically.Aluminium RolaDek rail punched and anodised in clear, bronze and black 15um 6063-T5 aluminium alloy.Seven different tread options for up to 41 combinations of colours and functions with the following features:RolaDek floor mats are perfect for use in moderate and high traffic zones and may be used in both recessed and surface applications. An environmentally preferable product certified by Good Environmental Choice Services P/L and Ecospecifier.With a multitude of colours, frame materials, and layout options to choose from, RolaDek mats can meet the needs of commercial, industrial and institutional facilities.