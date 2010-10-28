Logo
Ensuites easy to install in existing buildings
Ensuite Bathrooms customised for bedrooms and offices from PUB Australia

Last Updated on 28 Oct 2010

Ensuites designed for bedrooms, granny flats and budget resorts that are easy to install and dismantle

Overview
Description
PUB Australia manufacture 3 to 5 section ensuites for residential and commercial sites. PUB bathroom suites can be custom built for those with disabilities, temporarily or permanently.

Easily disassembled for flexibility and ease of access through existing entrance ways
All PUB ensuite bathrooms can be dismantled for easier access into existing buildings through standard doorways. The bathroom suites minimise mildew build up and offer long lasting performance with a high gloss finish.
PUB bathroom fitouts are designed for bedrooms, granny flats, budget resorts, office and small apartments.
Contact
Display AddressLakemba, NSW

500 Punchbowl Rd

02 9750 0971 / 0427
