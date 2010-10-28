Ensuite Bathrooms customised for bedrooms and offices from PUB Australia
Ensuites designed for bedrooms, granny flats and budget resorts that are easy to install and dismantle
Overview
Description
PUB Australia manufacture 3 to 5 section ensuites for residential and commercial sites. PUB bathroom suites can be custom built for those with disabilities, temporarily or permanently.
Easily disassembled for flexibility and ease of access through existing entrance ways
All PUB ensuite bathrooms can be dismantled for easier access into existing buildings through standard doorways. The bathroom suites minimise mildew build up and offer long lasting performance with a high gloss finish.
