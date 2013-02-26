Enhance Your Outside View with Unobtrusive Bi-fold Windows and Doors From Trend

Bi-Fold windows and doors are two windows/doors hinged together that move along a track which hangs from the top of the window or door frame. The unique bi-fold design allows for windows and doors to fold into one another, opening up the entire viewing space without the intrusion of framing.

Trend’s range of quality Bi-fold windows and doors help to maximise you’re living and entertaining areas by absorbing natural light and fresh air for a true outdoor atmosphere from inside your home. Bi-fold doors are ideal for joining your living areas with outdoor amenities such as your patio and pool areas.

Bi-fold Windows and doors from Trend are available in the following options:

QUANTUM Bi-fold Windows and doors

The Quantum range of bi-fold windows and doors are suitable for high-end residential and luxury apartments where space is limited. The quality aluminium frames and stainless steel hardware ensure durability, while Trend’s custom design service caters to your styling and structural requirements.

WESTERN RED CEDAR Bi-fold Windows and Doors

Western red Cedar Bi-fold Windows and Doors help you to maintain a traditional appearance with the natural warmth of WRC timber, whilst the contemporary bi-fold feature means you can truly absorb the great outdoors without compromising the classic appeal of your residential home.

MERANTI Bi-fold windows and doors

Enjoy all the features of a contemporary a bi-fold design with all the luxury and functionality of dent resistant, hardwood Meranti timber. Have the best of both worlds whilst enjoying your expansive views with Trend’s custom design service.

All Trend bi-fold windows and doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.