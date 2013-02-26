Enhance Your Outside View with Unobtrusive Bi-fold Windows and Doors From Trend
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2013
For those who want to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your home, choose Bi-fold windows and doors from Trend for the ultimate in expansive views.
Overview
Bi-Fold windows and doors are two windows/doors hinged together that move along a track which hangs from the top of the window or door frame. The unique bi-fold design allows for windows and doors to fold into one another, opening up the entire viewing space without the intrusion of framing.
Trend’s range of quality Bi-fold windows and doors help to maximise you’re living and entertaining areas by absorbing natural light and fresh air for a true outdoor atmosphere from inside your home. Bi-fold doors are ideal for joining your living areas with outdoor amenities such as your patio and pool areas.
Bi-fold Windows and doors from Trend are available in the following options:
QUANTUM Bi-fold Windows and doors
The Quantum range of bi-fold windows and doors are suitable for high-end residential and luxury apartments where space is limited. The quality aluminium frames and stainless steel hardware ensure durability, while Trend’s custom design service caters to your styling and structural requirements.
WESTERN RED CEDAR Bi-fold Windows and Doors
Western red Cedar Bi-fold Windows and Doors help you to maintain a traditional appearance with the natural warmth of WRC timber, whilst the contemporary bi-fold feature means you can truly absorb the great outdoors without compromising the classic appeal of your residential home.
MERANTI Bi-fold windows and doors
Enjoy all the features of a contemporary a bi-fold design with all the luxury and functionality of dent resistant, hardwood Meranti timber. Have the best of both worlds whilst enjoying your expansive views with Trend’s custom design service.
All Trend bi-fold windows and doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.
Downloads
Contact
44-52 Mandoon Rd13 72 74
74 Sheppard St13 72 74
56-60 Munibung Road13 72 74
Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way13 72 74
1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive02 6884 4055
5 Catamaran Road13 72 74
5 Merrigal Road02 6581 5100
Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway02 4423 1500
7-11 Hume Road13 72 74
27-43 Skyreach Street07 5428 9200
134 Lahrs Road13 72 74
6 Miller Street07 4125 3188
14 Kelcey Tier Road03 6427 3166
72-74 Main Road03 5338 7837
92 Canterbury Road13 72 74
192 Burwood Road03 9214 4000
36 Oliphant Way03 9770 8888
Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit13 72 74
15-17 Indama St13 72 74
633 Waterdale Road13 72 74