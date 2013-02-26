Logo
Enhance Your Outside View with Unobtrusive Bi-fold Windows and Doors From Trend
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2013

For those who want to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your home, choose Bi-fold windows and doors from Trend for the ultimate in expansive views.

Overview
Description

Bi-Fold windows and doors are two windows/doors hinged together that move along a track which hangs from the top of the window or door frame. The unique bi-fold design allows for windows and doors to fold into one another, opening up the entire viewing space without the intrusion of framing.

Trend’s range of quality Bi-fold windows and doors help to maximise you’re living and entertaining areas by absorbing natural light and fresh air for a true outdoor atmosphere from inside your home. Bi-fold doors are ideal for joining your living areas with outdoor amenities such as your patio and pool areas.

Bi-fold Windows and doors from Trend are available in the following options:

QUANTUM Bi-fold Windows and doors

The Quantum range of bi-fold windows and doors are suitable for high-end residential and luxury apartments where space is limited. The quality aluminium frames and stainless steel hardware ensure durability, while Trend’s custom design service caters to your styling and structural requirements.

WESTERN RED CEDAR Bi-fold Windows and Doors

Western red Cedar Bi-fold Windows and Doors help you to maintain a traditional appearance with the natural warmth of WRC timber, whilst the contemporary bi-fold feature means you can truly absorb the great outdoors without compromising the classic appeal of your residential home.

MERANTI Bi-fold windows and doors

Enjoy all the features of a contemporary a bi-fold design with all the luxury and functionality of dent resistant, hardwood Meranti timber. Have the best of both worlds whilst enjoying your expansive views with Trend’s custom design service.

All Trend bi-fold windows and doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
