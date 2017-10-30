Engineered timber floors from Heartridge Floors

Timber flooring is a natural product so every board has a unique appearance and will mature with age. Available in a wide range of colours and finishes, all Heartridge floors are crafted to reflect the true beauty of timber. The intricate details of the timber grain, colouration and finishing of each plank will ensure floors remain beautiful for many years to come, creating an alluring space that is sure to make an impression.

More importantly, our Engineered Timber is built for strength and durability due to its multi-layered construction technology. Complemented with a tongue and groove join that provides a secure and reliable installation, all products are backed by our lifetime structural guarantee.

Heartridge Engineered Timber is available in three different ranges; Woodland Oak, Rustic Oak and Vintage Oak.

Woodland Oak

Exhibiting the smoothest finish of our engineered timber range, Woodland Oak planks are complemented by seamless micro-bevelled edging and gentle brushed strokes that emanate charming character and sophistication, delivering a subtle elegance to the room.

Rustic Oak

The Rustic Oak range is detailed with a handscraped finish, accentuating the contours of the timber whilst highlighting the natural imperfections of wood that give this range its unique and charming character.

Vintage Oak

Sometimes, you need the ‘floor to do the talking’ and be the hero of a space. Characterised by a distressed surface finish, Vintage Oak planks are sure to make a loud and boastful statement due to the deep grain recesses, horizontal saw marks and wide bevelled edging.

Key Features & Benefits:

Lifetime Structural Guarantee: Rest assured knowing that Heartridge floors are certified with a structural guarantee to last and perform for a lifetime.

UV Matte Finish: All Engineered hardwood planks are coated with a UV matte finish to preserve their natural look and to minimise the visibility of scratches.

Tongue & Groove Installation System: Heartridge hardwood floors are equipped with a tongue and groove join for a secure and reliable installation.

Distressed Bevelled Edge: Vintage Oak planks are inspired by the rugged nature of timber, and are separated by a random and distressed bevelled edge to add a natural finish.

Micro-Bevelled Edge: Woodland Oak and Rustic Oak planks are separated by a micro-bevelled edge to add a genuine and natural appearance to the finished floor.

Gentler on the Environment

We have employed great lengths to ensure that our supply partners comply with international standards of legal and sustainable logging, through the provision of Chain of Custody documentation and Harvest/Transport Certificates for every single batch of product that we sell.

This way, we can feel confident that all Heartridge hardwood flooring has been sourced from sustainable forests, confidence that all our customers can share.

For further information, or if you would like to obtain any technical documentation, please contact us on 1800 622 293 or visit heartridge.com.au.