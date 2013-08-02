Energy Savings with Solar Water Heaters from Rheem
Rheem's solar hot water systems, electric and gas water heaters supply you with hot water 365 days a year and suit many water qualities.
Solar Heating Systems with Frost Protection
Rheem Premier® Loline water heaters are indirect solar water heaters specifically designed for environments prone to frost and are suitable for most water qualities. Available in single and multiple collector models, the slimline collector(s) are mounted on the roof while the 270L solar storage tank is located at ground level.
As with all Rheem solar hot water systems, the Premier Loline offers back up booster heating to ensure hot water is available all year round.
Loline Solar Water Heaters with Cost Saving Benefits
*Energy reduction of up to 70% shown are based on Australian Government approved TRNSYS simulation modelling and apply when replacing an electric water heater with a Rheem solar water heater in zone 3.
^5 year cylinder, heat exchanger and solar collectors, 3 year labour on cylinder and heat exchanger, 1 year parts including labour. Applies to domestic installations only. Amended warranty may apply where a government rebate has been received for the solar water heater.
Loline Solar Water Heaters with Cost Saving Benefits
- Large 270L ground mounted tank
- Total frost protection
- Saves up to 70%* of hot water energy consumption
- Available in single and multiple collector models
- 5 year warranty^
- Complies with all building codes
