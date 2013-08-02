Energy Savings with Solar Water Heaters from Rheem

Solar Heating Systems with Frost Protection

Loline Solar Water Heaters with Cost Saving Benefits

Large 270L ground mounted tank

Total frost protection

Saves up to 70%* of hot water energy consumption

Available in single and multiple collector models

5 year warranty^

Complies with all building codes

Rheem Premier® Loline water heaters are indirect solar water heaters specifically designed for environments prone to frost and are suitable for most water qualities. Available in single and multiple collector models, the slimline collector(s) are mounted on the roof while the 270L solar storage tank is located at ground level.As with all Rheem solar hot water systems, the Premier Loline offers back up booster heating to ensure hot water is available all year round.Please visit the Rheem website for further information on warranty and energy saving claims*Energy reduction of up to 70% shown are based on Australian Government approved TRNSYS simulation modelling and apply when replacing an electric water heater with a Rheem solar water heater in zone 3.^5 year cylinder, heat exchanger and solar collectors, 3 year labour on cylinder and heat exchanger, 1 year parts including labour. Applies to domestic installations only. Amended warranty may apply where a government rebate has been received for the solar water heater.