Energy Efficient LED Strip Lighting by Tec-LED Lighting



LED light strips custom made to any length

Can be mounted to flat aluminum bar for heat sync or attached to extrusion with a range of diffusers

Warranty is offered for up to 5 years, depending on LED brand

Wattage from 4 watts to 15 watts a meter results in very little energy consumption

Available in IP68 for outdoor use

Extensive range of colours to create any design vision

Primary colours, huge range of white shades and RGB colour changing

Range of dimmers, controllers and sensors for pantries and closets

LED Chips from Epistar (Taiwan), Samsung (Korea) and Cree (USA)

Interfaces available for Dynalite and other home automation systems

Energy saving lighting for any application

Kitchens

Entertainment units

Bathroom vanities

Step edging effects

Tec-LED Lighting specialise in all aspects of LED Lighting. Their extensive range of the very popular LED strip lighting can be used to decorate coffers and adds a brilliant lighting effect to showcases, under counters, stairs and bench tops. Colours available vary from different shades of white to blue, green, red, yellow and even colour changing RGB used together with a LED Controller to aid in animation effects.LED strip lighting is extensively used by major jewelry retailers for maximum illumination. Other ideal applications include:From bright retail display and subtle foyer luminescence to unobtrusive coffer and bulkhead glow, Tec-LED offer a choice of four standard hues and five coloured options for great looking and reliable lighting.