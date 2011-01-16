Energy Efficient LED Strip Lighting by Tec-LED Lighting
LED strip lighting is suitable for commercial interior decor as well as enhancing display systems
Tec-LED Lighting specialise in all aspects of LED Lighting. Their extensive range of the very popular LED strip lighting can be used to decorate coffers and adds a brilliant lighting effect to showcases, under counters, stairs and bench tops. Colours available vary from different shades of white to blue, green, red, yellow and even colour changing RGB used together with a LED Controller to aid in animation effects.
LED light strips custom made to any length
LED strip lighting is extensively used by major jewelry retailers for maximum illumination. Other ideal applications include:
- Can be mounted to flat aluminum bar for heat sync or attached to extrusion with a range of diffusers
- Warranty is offered for up to 5 years, depending on LED brand
- Wattage from 4 watts to 15 watts a meter results in very little energy consumption
- Available in IP68 for outdoor use
- Primary colours, huge range of white shades and RGB colour changing
- Range of dimmers, controllers and sensors for pantries and closets
- LED Chips from Epistar (Taiwan), Samsung (Korea) and Cree (USA)
- Interfaces available for Dynalite and other home automation systems
- Kitchens
- Entertainment units
- Bathroom vanities
- Step edging effects