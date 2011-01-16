Logo
Energy Efficient LED Strip Lighting by Tec-LED Lighting

Last Updated on 16 Jan 2011

LED strip lighting is suitable for commercial interior decor as well as enhancing display systems

Overview
Description
Tec-LED Lighting specialise in all aspects of LED Lighting. Their extensive range of the very popular LED strip lighting can be used to decorate coffers and adds a brilliant lighting effect to showcases, under counters, stairs and bench tops. Colours available vary from different shades of white to blue, green, red, yellow and even colour changing RGB used together with a LED Controller to aid in animation effects.

LED light strips custom made to any length
  • Can be mounted to flat aluminum bar for heat sync or attached to extrusion with a range of diffusers
  • Warranty is offered for up to 5 years, depending on LED brand
  • Wattage from 4 watts to 15 watts a meter results in very little energy consumption
  • Available in IP68 for outdoor use
Extensive range of colours to create any design vision
  • Primary colours, huge range of white shades and RGB colour changing
  • Range of dimmers, controllers and sensors for pantries and closets
  • LED Chips from Epistar (Taiwan), Samsung (Korea) and Cree (USA)
  • Interfaces available for Dynalite and other home automation systems
Energy saving lighting for any application
LED strip lighting is extensively used by major jewelry retailers for maximum illumination. Other ideal applications include:
  • Kitchens
  • Entertainment units
  • Bathroom vanities
  • Step edging effects
From bright retail display and subtle foyer luminescence to unobtrusive coffer and bulkhead glow, Tec-LED offer a choice of four standard hues and five coloured options for great looking and reliable lighting.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Flat Flex LED Strip Lighting

750.73 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

Unit 9, 7-9 Kent Rd

02 9317 4177
