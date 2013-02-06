Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Hurll Nu-Way Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Blackheat low intensity heaters at Bunnings
Greenhouse heating with RG radiant tube heaters
Showroom heated with SBM panel heaters
French high intensity infrared heaters add style to a caf�
Blackheat low intensity heaters at Bunnings
Greenhouse heating with RG radiant tube heaters
Showroom heated with SBM panel heaters
French high intensity infrared heaters add style to a caf�

Energy Efficient Infrared Radiant Heaters from Hurll Nu-Way

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2013

Hurll Nu-Way's Infrared Radiant Heaters

Overview
Description
The range of heaters from Hurll Nu-Way use innovative infrared wavebands to provide direct radiant energy to heat people and objects rather than the air. HNW’s product range includes Blackheat low intensity radiant tube heaters and the SBM (France) range of wall or suspended high intensity (luminous) radiant panel heaters.

High intensity portable radiant heaters are also available for domestic and commercial use. Some of Hurll Nu-Way’s customers include Cadbury, Bunnings and Bosch.

Effectively cater for a wide range of outdoor heating applications
All appliances are Australian Gas Association approved for operation on Natural Gas or LPG and for operation outdoors subject to some limitations regarding wind and rain protection. The products may be used for applications such as:
  • Restaurants, cafes and pubs
  • Hotels / Motels
  • Sports facilities and multipurpose halls
  • Manufacturing facilities and warehouses
  • Auto repair sites
  • Livestock and greenhouses
Optimal heat distribution with Standard Tube Heaters
Standard tube heaters are IP45 rated with the option of IP55 and available in ratings from 15 up to 50 kW [54 up to 180 MJ].
  • Appliance lengths (Straight or U pattern) vary from 6/3 up to 21/12 metres
  • The unique shape of the reflectors which feature 9 folds allows you to achieve optimal heat distribution and efficiency
Intelligent designs maximise energy efficiency
Luminous panel heaters are available in ratings from 15 up to 48 MJ and in either standard or cased form.
  • Optional coloured anodised aluminium finish and de-luxe trolley assemblies are available for the portable models (LPG only)
The Hurll Nu-Way range of heaters is designed to provide you with the most energy efficient and durable appliances available, providing thermal comfort when and where required. The impressive range of heating appliances are capable of heating from 1m2 to over 500 m2 of the area per unit.
System design is available as a no-charge option in all states and in New Zealand.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Eco Ceramic Outdoor Terrace Heating

1.54 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Blackheat Double Linear Low-Intensity Radiant Heaters

768.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Blackheat U-Tube and Linear Low-Intensity Radiant Heaters

1.54 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SBM Gas Fired Infrared Heating

449.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SBM Portable Radiant Gas Heaters

3.24 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGlen Waverley, VIC

14 Aristoc Rd

1300 556 380
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap