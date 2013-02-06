Energy Efficient Infrared Radiant Heaters from Hurll Nu-Way
Hurll Nu-Way's Infrared Radiant Heaters
Overview
Description
The range of heaters from Hurll Nu-Way use innovative infrared wavebands to provide direct radiant energy to heat people and objects rather than the air. HNW’s product range includes Blackheat low intensity radiant tube heaters and the SBM (France) range of wall or suspended high intensity (luminous) radiant panel heaters.
High intensity portable radiant heaters are also available for domestic and commercial use. Some of Hurll Nu-Way’s customers include Cadbury, Bunnings and Bosch.
Effectively cater for a wide range of outdoor heating applications
All appliances are Australian Gas Association approved for operation on Natural Gas or LPG and for operation outdoors subject to some limitations regarding wind and rain protection. The products may be used for applications such as:
Standard tube heaters are IP45 rated with the option of IP55 and available in ratings from 15 up to 50 kW [54 up to 180 MJ].
Luminous panel heaters are available in ratings from 15 up to 48 MJ and in either standard or cased form.
System design is available as a no-charge option in all states and in New Zealand.
- Restaurants, cafes and pubs
- Hotels / Motels
- Sports facilities and multipurpose halls
- Manufacturing facilities and warehouses
- Auto repair sites
- Livestock and greenhouses
- Appliance lengths (Straight or U pattern) vary from 6/3 up to 21/12 metres
- The unique shape of the reflectors which feature 9 folds allows you to achieve optimal heat distribution and efficiency
- Optional coloured anodised aluminium finish and de-luxe trolley assemblies are available for the portable models (LPG only)
