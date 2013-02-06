Energy Efficient Infrared Radiant Heaters from Hurll Nu-Way



Effectively cater for a wide range of outdoor heating applications

Restaurants, cafes and pubs

Hotels / Motels

Sports facilities and multipurpose halls

Manufacturing facilities and warehouses

Auto repair sites

Livestock and greenhouses

Optimal heat distribution with Standard Tube Heaters

Appliance lengths (Straight or U pattern) vary from 6/3 up to 21/12 metres

The unique shape of the reflectors which feature 9 folds allows you to achieve optimal heat distribution and efficiency

Intelligent designs maximise energy efficiency

Optional coloured anodised aluminium finish and de-luxe trolley assemblies are available for the portable models (LPG only)

The range of heaters from Hurll Nu-Way use innovative infrared wavebands to provide direct radiant energy to heat people and objects rather than the air. HNW’s product range includes Blackheat low intensity radiant tube heaters and the SBM (France) range of wall or suspended high intensity (luminous) radiant panel heaters.High intensity portable radiant heaters are also available for domestic and commercial use. Some of Hurll Nu-Way’s customers include Cadbury, Bunnings and Bosch.All appliances are Australian Gas Association approved for operation on Natural Gas or LPG and for operation outdoors subject to some limitations regarding wind and rain protection. The products may be used for applications such as:Standard tube heaters are IP45 rated with the option of IP55 and available in ratings from 15 up to 50 kW [54 up to 180 MJ].Luminous panel heaters are available in ratings from 15 up to 48 MJ and in either standard or cased form.The Hurll Nu-Way range of heaters is designed to provide you with the most energy efficient and durable appliances available, providing thermal comfort when and where required. The impressive range of heating appliances are capable of heating from 1m2 to over 500 m2 of the area per unit.System design is available as a no-charge option in all states and in New Zealand.