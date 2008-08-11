Energy Efficient Heat Reflective Coatings and Paints from Astec Paints
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2008
Raise your energy efficiency, increase the life span and lengthen the repair cycle of your building by using heat reflective coatings.
Overview
Astec continually strive to provide the highest possible benchmark so that all Energy Star® Infrared Heat Reflective coatings, paints, textures and waterproof membranes display unique technologies, are environmentally sound, have added benefits and are user friendly.
Energy Star® Heat Reflective Coatings and Paints
- Energy Raters can use Astec's reflectance data and help you achieve greater star ratings without the added costs of changing glass thickness or insulation values to walling systems
- Increase the buildings energy efficiency ratings and energy performance
- Reflect fully 50% of sunlight
- Extend durability by 400% (reduced UV exposure means longer lasting paint)
- Prolong maintenance cycles
- Reduce CO2 emissions
Energy Star® Protective Coatings, Paints, Textures and Membranes
- Available in 44 colours including Charcoal, Slate Grey and Heritage Red
- Waterbased 100% Acrylic Heat Reflective Paints (Low Sheen and Gloss)
- Membranes
- Textures
- Texture Coatings
- Solar Control Coatings
- Waterproof Coatings
- Waterproof elastomeric membranes
- Roofing Membranes
Infrared Heat Reflective Coatings for all materials
Walls
- Masonry, Concrete Blocks/ Panels
- Tilt Up, Fibro Sheet, Render, Foam
Roofing, Decks and Podiums
- Metal, Concrete Tiles
- Asbestos, Concrete, Plywood
Environmentally Friendly Products
Astec were the first in Australia to develop infrared heat reflective paints, elastomeric coatings, waterproofing and texture products to perform in very dark colour. Astec pioneered heat reflective paints and membranes in Australia in the 70’s and have spent over 20 years in further developing infrared heat reflective technology.
All these paints and coatings include Dirtguard® Technology, developed by Astec. Dirtguard® increases the coating’s surface performance to be dirt pickup resistant, block resistant and deter the ingress of water.
Energy Star® range will stay cleaner for longer, maximising the long term performance, especially in heavy pollutant city environments. Energy Star is exported to China, Shanghai, Beijing and Japan, Tokyo.