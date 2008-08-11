Energy Efficient Heat Reflective Coatings and Paints from Astec Paints

Astec continually strive to provide the highest possible benchmark so that all Energy Star® Infrared Heat Reflective coatings, paints, textures and waterproof membranes display unique technologies, are environmentally sound, have added benefits and are user friendly.



Energy Star® Heat Reflective Coatings and Paints

Energy Raters can use Astec's reflectance data and help you achieve greater star ratings without the added costs of changing glass thickness or insulation values to walling systems

Increase the buildings energy efficiency ratings and energy performance

Reflect fully 50% of sunlight

Extend durability by 400% (reduced UV exposure means longer lasting paint)

Prolong maintenance cycles

Reduce CO2 emissions

Energy Star® Protective Coatings, Paints, Textures and Membranes

Available in 44 colours including Charcoal, Slate Grey and Heritage Red

Waterbased 100% Acrylic Heat Reflective Paints (Low Sheen and Gloss)

Membranes

Textures

Texture Coatings

Solar Control Coatings

Waterproof Coatings

Waterproof elastomeric membranes

Roofing Membranes

Infrared Heat Reflective Coatings for all materials

Walls

Masonry, Concrete Blocks/ Panels

Tilt Up, Fibro Sheet, Render, Foam

Roofing, Decks and Podiums

Metal, Concrete Tiles

Asbestos, Concrete, Plywood

Environmentally Friendly Products

Astec were the first in Australia to develop infrared heat reflective paints, elastomeric coatings, waterproofing and texture products to perform in very dark colour. Astec pioneered heat reflective paints and membranes in Australia in the 70’s and have spent over 20 years in further developing infrared heat reflective technology.



All these paints and coatings include Dirtguard® Technology, developed by Astec. Dirtguard® increases the coating’s surface performance to be dirt pickup resistant, block resistant and deter the ingress of water.

Energy Star® range will stay cleaner for longer, maximising the long term performance, especially in heavy pollutant city environments. Energy Star is exported to China, Shanghai, Beijing and Japan, Tokyo.