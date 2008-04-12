Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans from Fan Galleries

Ceiling Fans for efficient cooling

Fan Galleries electric ceiling fans come in a vast array of colours, finishes, and blade options with the ability to manipulate each model to suit any décor.

Various sizes are available for ceiling cooling fans.

All products are made from quality, organic materials and come with a limited lifetime warranty, lending piece of mind to consumers.

Versatile Ceiling Fans



Resorts and hotels

Multi-residential

Restaurants and cafés

Display homes as well as private residential applications

Commercial applications

Fan Galleries Australia’s latest import of elegant and unique ceiling fans from the US brand Fanimation, is an energy efficient alternative to air-conditioning without sacrificing on quality or style when it comes to cooling.This extensive range of ceiling fans is ideal for:With multiple options of Fan Blades, Fan Lighting and Fan Colors and Finishes, these products are easily tailored to suit any location, and if required, can also be remote control adaptable.