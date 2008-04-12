Logo
Ceiling Fans from Fan Galleries
Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans from Fan Galleries

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Ceiling fans that are effective in cooling a room whilst also being environmentally friendly by only needing minimal energy to run

Overview
Description
Fan Galleries Australia’s latest import of elegant and unique ceiling fans from the US brand Fanimation, is an energy efficient alternative to air-conditioning without sacrificing on quality or style when it comes to cooling.

Ceiling Fans for efficient cooling
  • Fan Galleries electric ceiling fans come in a vast array of colours, finishes, and blade options with the ability to manipulate each model to suit any décor.
  • Various sizes are available for ceiling cooling fans.
  • All products are made from quality, organic materials and come with a limited lifetime warranty, lending piece of mind to consumers.
Versatile Ceiling Fans
This extensive range of ceiling fans is ideal for:
  • Resorts and hotels
  • Multi-residential
  • Restaurants and cafés
  • Display homes as well as private residential applications
  • Commercial applications
With multiple options of Fan Blades, Fan Lighting and Fan Colors and Finishes, these products are easily tailored to suit any location, and if required, can also be remote control adaptable.
Contact
Display AddressGold Coast, QLD

PO Box 6560

1300 469 326
