Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans from Fan Galleries
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Ceiling fans that are effective in cooling a room whilst also being environmentally friendly by only needing minimal energy to run
Overview
Description
Fan Galleries Australia’s latest import of elegant and unique ceiling fans from the US brand Fanimation, is an energy efficient alternative to air-conditioning without sacrificing on quality or style when it comes to cooling.
Ceiling Fans for efficient cooling
This extensive range of ceiling fans is ideal for:
- Fan Galleries electric ceiling fans come in a vast array of colours, finishes, and blade options with the ability to manipulate each model to suit any décor.
- Various sizes are available for ceiling cooling fans.
- All products are made from quality, organic materials and come with a limited lifetime warranty, lending piece of mind to consumers.
- Resorts and hotels
- Multi-residential
- Restaurants and cafés
- Display homes as well as private residential applications
- Commercial applications