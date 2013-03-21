Elvoron Hydraulic Residential Elevators from P. R. King & Sons
Allow easy access to all areas of your home with the P.R King and Sons range of residential hydraulic elevators.
Overview
Description
Residential elevators are commonly used in both newly constructed and renovated homes around Australia. The safe and reliable Garaventa Elvoron Hydraulic Residential Lifts from P.R. King & Sons range from modern to the classic warmth of wood cabinetry.
Garaventa specialises in lifts and other accessibility devices and has supplied over 50,000 lifts in over 35 countries.
Represented on the east coast of Australia by P. R. King & Sons since 1984, Garaventa is one of several names comprising the wide range of lifts offered by P. R. King & Sons.
Proudly Australian and family owned, P. R. King & Sons patented and installed their first ‘Inclinator’ in 1952 and it is still a world leader in outdoor inclined passenger transport with over 800 in service worldwide.
- Available in a wide variety of colours and finishes
- Compliments your home decor
- Enhances the liveability of all levels of your home as well as increasing your property value
