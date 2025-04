Elimax modular wall portioning system

Construction Specialties offers Elimax- an aluminium framed modular wall partition system. Elimax can incorporate infill panels with a wide variety of finishes. With 16 different profiles, a number of different layout configurations can be created.

Elimax offers:

Easy installation

Aesthetic design options

Flexible configurations

Durable and solid construction

Demountable

Supplied ready to save on installation time, the profiles are cu to the correct required dimensions with accessories pre-fixed for ease and efficiency of installation.