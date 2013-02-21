Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend

Deep luxurious warmth of Meranti Timber Windows and Doors offers the full richness of natural tones or can be creatively stained to modern accents to a contemporary decor.

Diverse and practical options are available to suit every project, the comprehensive range helps bring indoor and outdoor space together with effortless design.

Stylish with the timeless grace of understated timber finishes for every home

Durable and hard wearing with Australian Window Performance Label approval

Integrated security features including safety glass and locks

Environmental with enhanced energy efficiency for reduced consumption rates

High protection with up to BAL-19 Bushfire standard rating

Flexible design options to suit your requirements including arches, bay windows and glazing bars

SoundMizer® acoustic barrier is available from improved sound comfort in the home

Intelligent Thermashield® enhancement for climate control

Smooth operation for ease and long lasting reliability

Easy to install with simple instruction and care requirements

Quality assured with 7 year guarantee for your peace of min

Outstanding Meranti Windows range includes:

Awning

Casement

Bifold

Bay

Double Hung

Louvres

Luxurious Meranti Timber Doors range includes:

Bifold and Corner bifold doors

Hinge Door

Entry

Sliding

Sliding Stacker and Corner sliding stacking doors

Ensuring that you windows and doors are not just a simple hole in the wall, the elegant Meranti Series from Trend design deliver that perfect flourish to every room.