Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Trend Windows & Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend
Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend
Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend
Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend
Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend
Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend
Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend
Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend

Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2013

High quality Timber Windows and Doors from Trend innovation flatters every project with crisp designs and reliable strength.

Overview
Description

Deep luxurious warmth of Meranti Timber Windows and Doors offers the full richness of natural tones or can be creatively stained to modern accents to a contemporary decor.

Diverse and practical options are available to suit every project, the comprehensive range helps bring indoor and outdoor space together with effortless design.

Stylish with the timeless grace of understated timber finishes for every home

  • Durable and hard wearing with Australian Window Performance Label approval
  • Integrated security features including safety glass and locks
  • Environmental with enhanced energy efficiency for reduced consumption rates
  • High protection with up to BAL-19 Bushfire standard rating
  • Flexible design options to suit your requirements including arches, bay windows and glazing bars
  • SoundMizer® acoustic barrier is available from improved sound comfort in the home
  • Intelligent Thermashield® enhancement for climate control
  • Smooth operation for ease and long lasting reliability
  • Easy to install with simple instruction and care requirements
  • Quality assured with 7 year guarantee for your peace of min
Outstanding Meranti Windows range includes:
  • Awning
  • Casement
  • Bifold
  • Bay
  • Double Hung
  • Louvres
Luxurious Meranti Timber Doors range includes:
  • Bifold and Corner bifold doors
  • Hinge Door
  • Entry
  • Sliding
  • Sliding Stacker and Corner sliding stacking doors
Ensuring that you windows and doors are not just a simple hole in the wall, the elegant Meranti Series from Trend design deliver that perfect flourish to every room.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap