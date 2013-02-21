Elegant with Contemporary Style Meranti Timber Windows and Doors from Trend
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2013
High quality Timber Windows and Doors from Trend innovation flatters every project with crisp designs and reliable strength.
Overview
Deep luxurious warmth of Meranti Timber Windows and Doors offers the full richness of natural tones or can be creatively stained to modern accents to a contemporary decor.
Diverse and practical options are available to suit every project, the comprehensive range helps bring indoor and outdoor space together with effortless design.
Stylish with the timeless grace of understated timber finishes for every home
- Durable and hard wearing with Australian Window Performance Label approval
- Integrated security features including safety glass and locks
- Environmental with enhanced energy efficiency for reduced consumption rates
- High protection with up to BAL-19 Bushfire standard rating
- Flexible design options to suit your requirements including arches, bay windows and glazing bars
- SoundMizer® acoustic barrier is available from improved sound comfort in the home
- Intelligent Thermashield® enhancement for climate control
- Smooth operation for ease and long lasting reliability
- Easy to install with simple instruction and care requirements
- Quality assured with 7 year guarantee for your peace of min
- Awning
- Casement
- Bifold
- Bay
- Double Hung
- Louvres
- Bifold and Corner bifold doors
- Hinge Door
- Entry
- Sliding
- Sliding Stacker and Corner sliding stacking doors
