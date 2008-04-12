Elegant Pressed Clay Bricks from Krause Bricks

The Krause range of pressed bricks surpass other bricks and lend an air of individuality to your home or building.



Krause Pressed Clay Bricks can be used for domestic housing, commercial applications, modern architectural and period style buildings.



Superior Quality Pressed Clay Bricks

Krause's Pressed Clay Bricks are a unique quality product that is very individual, which is able to enhance projects.

Bricks are designed and manufactured to specific requirements

Each pressed clay brick is stacked and sorted by hand into batches after being oil fired in down-draught batch kilns.

Pressed bricks can also feature surface face cracking, variegated colour highlights and strove bar marks when required.

To produce the pressed bricks, natural clay is extracted from their local quarry; while using no additives or artificial colouring.

All colours are derived by the careful blending of clay stocks and variation in firing techniques to achieve outstanding individuality.

Available in a range of sizes: 230x75x110 and 230x150x110

Colour and Finish options for Krause Pressed Bricks

Grampians Blue

Red/Blue

Red/Blue Clinker

Blue Clinker

Old Red

Autumn Tone

Warm Grey

Krause Bricks have been producing high quality, boutique bricks for commercial and residential applications since 1945.