Modern classical design Recital delivers continued comfortable seating
Traditional luxury Regent flourishes any Performing Arts venue
Silent and ergonomic Herald supports the back for ongoing viewing pleasure
Durable inner steel frame strength with Vada
Elegant Performing Arts Venue Seating from Effuzi

Last Updated on 05 Nov 2012

Elegant and ergonomic seating for a refined attention to detail finish to any Performing Arts venue seating plan.

Overview
Description
New modern venue projects or heritage refurbishments alike, Effuzi’s range of Performing Arts Seating easily integrates with architecture and enhances the patron experience with luxurious comfort.

High quality manufacturing skill and experience from trusted Effuzi engineering ensures durability and technology in your seats.

Neo classical Recital for contemporary sophistication
  • Versatile applications, the Recital can be installed into a number of formats, seat centres and acoustic characteristics to suit your requirements
  • Comfort focused design for continued patron satisfaction and ongoing enjoyment
  • Elegant stage to seating evolution for unified aesthetics for the entire venue
Traditional opulence Regent timber framed seating
  • Classical in appearance with timber outer frame and cushioned arms, co-ordinates effortlessly to historical venues
  • Prestigious cushion designs are also ergonomically formed to support the back for complete viewing pleasure
  • Robotically engineered steel frames provide long lasting strength and reliability
Ergonomic Herald for enhanced customer experience
  • Intelligently engineered polyurethane moulded cushions for complete lateral and lumbar support
  • Supportive front edge bolster and optional armrest upholstery for refined comfort
  • Quiet passive tilt mechanism constructed from steel and nylon pivots for unobtrusive individual movement
  • Maintenance ease with no special tools or equipment required for on-going care only as needed
  • Customisable enhanced standard features including aisle and seat numbering, aisle lighting and fabric range
High performance engineered seating with Vada
  • Durable inner steel framework for dependable performance
  • Engineered comfort foam cushioned back support for easy long seated periods
  • Comprehensive variety of upholstery and timber components to suit your requirements
Effuzi also offer dedicated advice from their customer service team, providing you experienced sound advice for your project.
Effuzi Vada Performance Art Seating Product Information

785.31 KB

Display AddressNSW

1800 126 591
