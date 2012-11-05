Elegant Performing Arts Venue Seating from Effuzi

Neo classical Recital for contemporary sophistication

Versatile applications, the Recital can be installed into a number of formats, seat centres and acoustic characteristics to suit your requirements

Comfort focused design for continued patron satisfaction and ongoing enjoyment

Elegant stage to seating evolution for unified aesthetics for the entire venue

Traditional opulence Regent timber framed seating

Classical in appearance with timber outer frame and cushioned arms, co-ordinates effortlessly to historical venues

Prestigious cushion designs are also ergonomically formed to support the back for complete viewing pleasure

Robotically engineered steel frames provide long lasting strength and reliability

Ergonomic Herald for enhanced customer experience

Intelligently engineered polyurethane moulded cushions for complete lateral and lumbar support

Supportive front edge bolster and optional armrest upholstery for refined comfort

Quiet passive tilt mechanism constructed from steel and nylon pivots for unobtrusive individual movement

Maintenance ease with no special tools or equipment required for on-going care only as needed

Customisable enhanced standard features including aisle and seat numbering, aisle lighting and fabric range

High performance engineered seating with Vada

Durable inner steel framework for dependable performance

Engineered comfort foam cushioned back support for easy long seated periods

Comprehensive variety of upholstery and timber components to suit your requirements

New modern venue projects or heritage refurbishments alike, Effuzi’s range of Performing Arts Seating easily integrates with architecture and enhances the patron experience with luxurious comfort.High quality manufacturing skill and experience from trusted Effuzi engineering ensures durability and technology in your seats.Effuzi also offer dedicated advice from their customer service team, providing you experienced sound advice for your project.