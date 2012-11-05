Elegant Performing Arts Venue Seating from Effuzi
Elegant and ergonomic seating for a refined attention to detail finish to any Performing Arts venue seating plan.
Overview
Description
New modern venue projects or heritage refurbishments alike, Effuzi’s range of Performing Arts Seating easily integrates with architecture and enhances the patron experience with luxurious comfort.
High quality manufacturing skill and experience from trusted Effuzi engineering ensures durability and technology in your seats.
Neo classical Recital for contemporary sophistication
- Versatile applications, the Recital can be installed into a number of formats, seat centres and acoustic characteristics to suit your requirements
- Comfort focused design for continued patron satisfaction and ongoing enjoyment
- Elegant stage to seating evolution for unified aesthetics for the entire venue
- Classical in appearance with timber outer frame and cushioned arms, co-ordinates effortlessly to historical venues
- Prestigious cushion designs are also ergonomically formed to support the back for complete viewing pleasure
- Robotically engineered steel frames provide long lasting strength and reliability
- Intelligently engineered polyurethane moulded cushions for complete lateral and lumbar support
- Supportive front edge bolster and optional armrest upholstery for refined comfort
- Quiet passive tilt mechanism constructed from steel and nylon pivots for unobtrusive individual movement
- Maintenance ease with no special tools or equipment required for on-going care only as needed
- Customisable enhanced standard features including aisle and seat numbering, aisle lighting and fabric range
- Durable inner steel framework for dependable performance
- Engineered comfort foam cushioned back support for easy long seated periods
- Comprehensive variety of upholstery and timber components to suit your requirements