Touch-free sensor taps: Pillar style

Autoflo's range of Australian made touch-free Pillar taps offer refined styling coupled with practical features, making them the obvious choice for a range of installation applications.

The Pillar range of sensor taps are designed to offer best in class features. Whether it be the ease of installation, which is created by the electronics and valves being inside the tap, to the self ranging sensors that adjust to the environment, or the 72 hour auto-flush to remove any bacterial build up, the taps are world class in quality and function.

A range of flow options are available between 5 and 6 star WELS ratings, ranging from 3.5L/min to 6.0L/min, making them perfect when water conservation is paramount, or when health concerns are most important - the Health Care option has special anti-microbial coating to eliminate any bacteria.

Autoflo work with designers and specifiers when special finishes are required on their taps. Should a project require a specific finish, such as brushed gold, brushed nickel, or simply matte black, Autoflo can make it to your requirements.