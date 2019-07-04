MiTek’s PosiStrut App is a FREE electronic catalogue giving you instant access to information about PosiStrut FLOOR & ROOF trusses. It contains the latest installation guides, case studies, and links to short, instructional videos demonstrating the amazing versatility of this ingenious truss. Plus, there’s an inbuilt PosiStrut Calculator that provides you with detailed information on serviceability and dynamic performance to allow an informed choice of materials to be selected that best suit your needs.

The PosiStrut App is easy to navigate, even allowing the user to find facts fast with a ‘Search’ feature – plus a ‘Favourites’ section. There’s also a ‘Help’ area with standard Qs & As – and a ‘Contact’ feature where you can send in questions and have them answered by a qualified MiTek Engineer. Having a handy, on-site reference tool like the MiTek PosiStrut App makes so much sense.

Best of all – MiTek’s PosiStrut App is FREE!

Download the App from the Mac App Store, the Google Play store, or visit: mitek.com.au