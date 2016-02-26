Electronic In-Room Safes
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2016
Assa Abloy Hospitality have many products so ensure security and safety in a hospitality environment.
Overview
Description
Assa Abloy Hospitality have many products so ensure security and safety in a hospitality environment. The Elsafe range of electronic safes will secure users belongings in their room. The high innovation of the range sees some models with an industry leading audit trail system that allows comprehensive reports to be printed on all safe activities.
The range includes the following models:
- Elsafe Infinity II
- Elsafe Sentinel II
- Elsafe Zenith Drawer
- Elsafe Zenith Floor
- Elsafe Zenith In-Wall
- Elsafe Zenith
Combining functionality and style, the Elsafe range delivers unmatched security.