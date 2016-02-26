Electronic In-Room Safes

Assa Abloy Hospitality have many products so ensure security and safety in a hospitality environment. The Elsafe range of electronic safes will secure users belongings in their room. The high innovation of the range sees some models with an industry leading audit trail system that allows comprehensive reports to be printed on all safe activities.

The range includes the following models:

Elsafe Infinity II

Elsafe Sentinel II

Elsafe Zenith Drawer

Elsafe Zenith Floor

Elsafe Zenith In-Wall

Elsafe Zenith

Combining functionality and style, the Elsafe range delivers unmatched security.