Assa Abloy Hospitality
Last Updated on 25 Feb 2016

Assa Abloy Hospitality have a range of products suitable for hotels and other restricted access requirements

Assa Abloy Hospitality have a range of products suitable for hotels and other restricted access requirements. Electronic hotel locks ensure that only those with the required access card are able to enter the locked room.

The VingCard range has seven products in its range, each with their own features and specific functionalities.

The range includes:

  • VingCard Allure
  • VingCard Essence
  • VingCard Flex
  • VingCard Signature RFID
  • VingCard Signature
  • VingCard Classic RFID
  • VingCard Classic

The VingCard system is a highly innovative locking solution. Each has a unique and flexible design whilst upholding a high level of security and quality. The range is so advances that some models do not require a key, card or access code but instead can be opened with a mobile phone.

6.35 MB

6.34 MB

9.16 MB

1.39 MB

8.76 MB

7.67 MB

St Peter, NSW

Unit 31 2 Bishop Street

1300 796 233
