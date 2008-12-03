Electrical, Data, Communications, Security and Access Control Cabling and Electrical Services from Modernlink
Last Updated on 03 Dec 2008
Modernlink Electrical Services specialises in commercial, residential and industrial electrical cabling.
Overview
Modernlink Electrical Services
Modernlink Electrical Services is big enough to complete large scale projects but small enough to care.
We have the capability and expertise to complete a full office fit out from start to finish including:
- Electrical
- Data and Voice Cabling
- Security
- CCTV
- Access Control
- Telephone Systems
- and MATV
Electrical Services Provided by Modernlink
Modernlink provides Electrical Services for the following:
- New homes, factories and office fitout
- Refurbishments
- Commercial Lighting
- Industrial Lighting
- Retail Lighting
- Additional GPO’s and lighting points
- Underground cabling
- Landscape and Street Lighting
- Sports facility flood lighting
- Car Park Lighting
- Strata maintenance
- Lighting automation systems
Data and Communications Cabling
Modernlink is able to offer the following Data and Communications Cabling services and expertise:
- Cat 5e cabling
- Cat 6 cabling
- Cat 7 cabling
- Multicore Voice and Data backborn cabling
- Server racks and cabinets
- Fibre optic cabling and termination
- Communications testing
- Shield cabling solutions
Security and Access Control
Modernlink supplies and installs the following Security Systems to ensure your business or home is safe and secure:
- Alarm systems
- Access control systems
- CCTV systems
- Back to base monitoring
- Intercom systems
For more information on the services and expertise we offer please contact us using the details available or visit our website using the link below.