Electrical, Data, Communications, Security and Access Control Cabling and Electrical Services from Modernlink

Modernlink Electrical Services

Modernlink Electrical Services specialises in commercial, residential and industrial electrical cabling. Modernlink Electrical Services is big enough to complete large scale projects but small enough to care.



We have the capability and expertise to complete a full office fit out from start to finish including:

Electrical

Data and Voice Cabling

Security

CCTV

Access Control

Telephone Systems

and MATV

Electrical Services Provided by Modernlink

Modernlink provides Electrical Services for the following:

New homes, factories and office fitout

Refurbishments

Commercial Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Retail Lighting

Additional GPO’s and lighting points

Underground cabling

Landscape and Street Lighting

Sports facility flood lighting

Car Park Lighting

Strata maintenance

Lighting automation systems

Data and Communications Cabling

Modernlink is able to offer the following Data and Communications Cabling services and expertise:

Cat 5e cabling

Cat 6 cabling

Cat 7 cabling

Multicore Voice and Data backborn cabling

Server racks and cabinets

Fibre optic cabling and termination

Communications testing

Shield cabling solutions

Security and Access Control

Modernlink supplies and installs the following Security Systems to ensure your business or home is safe and secure:

Alarm systems

Access control systems

CCTV systems

Back to base monitoring

Intercom systems

For more information on the services and expertise we offer please contact us using the details available or visit our website using the link below.