Electric instantaneous water heaters save both water and energy
Last Updated on 29 Nov 2016
The DHE AU 18 and 27 instant hot water heaters from Stiebel deliver hot water exactly to the degree.
Overview
Description
The DHE AU 18 and 27 instant hot water heaters from Stiebel deliver hot water exactly to the degree. Utilising 4i technology the intelligent fully-electronic water heater compensates for fluctuations in pressure and temperature and a series of sensors precisely regulates the hot water.
Some of the features of the DHE AU 18 and 27 include the following:
- Made in Germany
- Precise hot water temperature up to 60°C with 4i Technology
- Electronically controlled to accurately regulate the output water temperature, compensates for fluctuations in pressure and temperature changes
- Can accept pre-heated water (up to 55°C), E.g. for reheating with a solar heating system
- Compact space saving design for installation flexibility
- No safe tray, flue or ventilation required
- 5 year full parts and labour domestic warranty
The fully-electronic design also saves up to 30% water and energy compared to older style hydraulically controlled instantaneous water heaters.
Downloads
Frequently Asked Questions
I have an old DHE 21 electric instantaneous water heater but cannot see this model on this website anymore. Can I replace this model?
This DHE 21 is no longer available and has been replaced by the DHE 18 AU 3 phase electric instantaneous water heater.