Electric instantaneous water heaters save both water and energy

The DHE AU 18 and 27 instant hot water heaters from Stiebel deliver hot water exactly to the degree. Utilising 4i technology the intelligent fully-electronic water heater compensates for fluctuations in pressure and temperature and a series of sensors precisely regulates the hot water.

Some of the features of the DHE AU 18 and 27 include the following:

Made in Germany

Precise hot water temperature up to 60°C with 4i Technology

Electronically controlled to accurately regulate the output water temperature, compensates for fluctuations in pressure and temperature changes

Can accept pre-heated water (up to 55°C), E.g. for reheating with a solar heating system

Compact space saving design for installation flexibility

No safe tray, flue or ventilation required

5 year full parts and labour domestic warranty

The fully-electronic design also saves up to 30% water and energy compared to older style hydraulically controlled instantaneous water heaters.