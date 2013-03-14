Electric Lift Pop Out TV Mechanisms from Ergomotion
Ergomotion motiontv™ TV Lifts, raise televisions from a cabinet for use at home or office and different models are available to suit different sized televisions
Overview
Description
Ergomotion Motiontv™ is a simple yet durable electric tv lift pop out mechanism developed for lifting plasma and LCD televisions out of cabinets and wall units.
- Allows the furniture to be created without the TV detracting or dominating a room
- The monitor is protected from dust, scratches, breakages and theft once hidden within the furniture
- Allows freedom of furniture design and improves the aesthetics of any room
- Conserves space in small rooms
- The monitors can be hidden when not in use to facilitate better communication
- Easy to install, quiet, compact, powerful, quick and smooth to raise and lower
- Australian designed and manufactured.
- Lecture halls where the monitors can be hidden when not in use
- Boardroom desks that utilise video conferencing facilities
Recent Projects
- TV lift for the Department of Defence for a boardroom environment
- TV lift for hotels
- TV lift for Luxury homes
- TV lift for luxury boats with a prominent boat builder
- Export of the lift to overseas markets
There are two different sizes available the motiontv™-DL442 TV lift will cater for larger TV’s up to 42” or 650mm in height and the motiontv™-DL1160 TV lift will cater for TV’s up to 60” or 940mm in height.