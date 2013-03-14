Electric Lift Pop Out TV Mechanisms from Ergomotion

Quick and quiet operation

Allows the furniture to be created without the TV detracting or dominating a room

The monitor is protected from dust, scratches, breakages and theft once hidden within the furniture

Allows freedom of furniture design and improves the aesthetics of any room

Conserves space in small rooms

The monitors can be hidden when not in use to facilitate better communication

Easy to install, quiet, compact, powerful, quick and smooth to raise and lower

Australian designed and manufactured.

Electric lift pop out mechanism for lifting Plasma and LCD television

Lecture halls where the monitors can be hidden when not in use

Boardroom desks that utilise video conferencing facilities

Ergomotion Motiontv™ is a simple yet durable electric tv lift pop out mechanism developed for lifting plasma and LCD televisions out of cabinets and wall units.TV Lifts from Ergomotion can be custom designed and fitted to a piece of furniture, helping to create space and avoid theft or damage to your television.motiontv™ have been specifically designed as TV lifts to lower and raise the monitor from within a piece of furniture.

Recent Projects

TV lift for the Department of Defence for a boardroom environment

TV lift for hotels

TV lift for Luxury homes

TV lift for luxury boats with a prominent boat builder

Export of the lift to overseas markets

There are two different sizes available the motiontv™-DL442 TV lift will cater for larger TV’s up to 42” or 650mm in height and the motiontv™-DL1160 TV lift will cater for TV’s up to 60” or 940mm in height.