Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ergomotion
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
motiontv� fit most cabinet designs
Motiontv� lifts are ergonomic and space saving
Motiontv�-DL442 TV Lift cabinet
Motiontv�-DL1160- motorised tv lift
motiontv� fit most cabinet designs
Motiontv� lifts are ergonomic and space saving
Motiontv�-DL442 TV Lift cabinet
Motiontv�-DL1160- motorised tv lift

Electric Lift Pop Out TV Mechanisms from Ergomotion

Last Updated on 14 Mar 2013

Ergomotion motiontv™ TV Lifts, raise televisions from a cabinet for use at home or office and different models are available to suit different sized televisions

Overview
Description
Ergomotion Motiontv™ is a simple yet durable electric tv lift pop out mechanism developed for lifting plasma and LCD televisions out of cabinets and wall units.

TV Lifts from Ergomotion can be custom designed and fitted to a piece of furniture, helping to create space and avoid theft or damage to your television.

Quick and quiet operation
motiontv™ have been specifically designed as TV lifts to lower and raise the monitor from within a piece of furniture.
  • Allows the furniture to be created without the TV detracting or dominating a room
  • The monitor is protected from dust, scratches, breakages and theft once hidden within the furniture
  • Allows freedom of furniture design and improves the aesthetics of any room
  • Conserves space in small rooms
  • The monitors can be hidden when not in use to facilitate better communication
  • Easy to install, quiet, compact, powerful, quick and smooth to raise and lower
  • Australian designed and manufactured.
Electric lift pop out mechanism for lifting Plasma and LCD television
  • Lecture halls where the monitors can be hidden when not in use
  • Boardroom desks that utilise video conferencing facilities

Recent Projects

  • TV lift for the Department of Defence for a boardroom environment
  • TV lift for hotels
  • TV lift for Luxury homes
  • TV lift for luxury boats with a prominent boat builder
  • Export of the lift to overseas markets

There are two different sizes available the motiontv™-DL442 TV lift will cater for larger TV’s up to 42” or 650mm in height and the motiontv™-DL1160 TV lift will cater for TV’s up to 60” or 940mm in height.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
MotionTV Product Brochure

112.67 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEast Bentleigh, VIC

PO Box 234

03 9579 1454
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap