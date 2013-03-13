Electric Height Adjustable Desks from Ergomotion
Ergomotion motiondesk™ is an adjustable workstation desk with height variables to reduce OHS risks of people sitting for long periods of time
Overview
Description
Ergomotion's motiondesk™ provides individuals the ability to adjust desk height between sitting and standing throughout the day. This helps relieve soreness and fatigue in the body which can reduce serious injuries that affect the productivity and health of the worker.
These height adjustable desks can help reduce injuries that can occur from sitting for prolonged periods of time such as:
Aside from the ergonomic design, some of the features and benefits of the motiondesk ™include:
This electric sit/stand desk adjusts to suit various industry applications including packing benches, assembly benches, call centres, library desks and hot desking.
- Repetitive Strain Injuries (RSI)
- Carpel Tunnel Syndrome
- Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- Ideal for "Return to Work" programs
- Adjustable to suit various industry applications including packing benches, assembly benches, call centres, library desks and hot desking
- Increased performance and efficiency
- Increased motivation and job satisfaction
motiondesk™ SpecificationsIdeal for multi-user and multi-tasking desks
- Standard size for the motiondesk™ 2 is 1800x900mm
- Standard size for the motiondesk™ 3 is 1800x1800x750mm
- Custom sizes can be made as the frames are adjustable to suit most of the desk sizes and shapes on the market
- Office desks
- Workstations
- Packing benches
- Assembly benches
- Kitchen counters
- Computer desks
- Disability furniture
- Hot desks
- Call centre desks
- Student desks
- Library desks
- Medical imaging desks
Ergomotion's electric height adjustable desk help reduce OH&S risks in the workplace, improving productivity due to increased comfort levels.