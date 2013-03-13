Logo
Height adjustable desk
Increased comfort levels lead to increased productivity
Reduce OHS risks of people sitting for long periods of time
Quickly and effortless adjust the height to standing level
Electric Height Adjustable Desks from Ergomotion

Last Updated on 13 Mar 2013

Ergomotion motiondesk™ is an adjustable workstation desk with height variables to reduce OHS risks of people sitting for long periods of time

Overview
Description
Ergomotion's motiondesk™ provides individuals the ability to adjust desk height between sitting and standing throughout the day. This helps relieve soreness and fatigue in the body which can reduce serious injuries that affect the productivity and health of the worker.

These height adjustable desks can help reduce injuries that can occur from sitting for prolonged periods of time such as:
  • Repetitive Strain Injuries (RSI)
  • Carpel Tunnel Syndrome
  • Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Sit/Stand Desks that can reduce serious workplace related injuries
Aside from the ergonomic design, some of the features and benefits of the motiondesk ™include:
  • Ideal for "Return to Work" programs
  • Adjustable to suit various industry applications including packing benches, assembly benches, call centres, library desks and hot desking
  • Increased performance and efficiency
  • Increased motivation and job satisfaction
motiondesk™ Specifications
  • Standard size for the motiondesk™ 2 is 1800x900mm
  • Standard size for the motiondesk™ 3 is 1800x1800x750mm
  • Custom sizes can be made as the frames are adjustable to suit most of the desk sizes and shapes on the market
Ideal for multi-user and multi-tasking desks
This electric sit/stand desk adjusts to suit various industry applications including packing benches, assembly benches, call centres, library desks and hot desking.
  • Office desks
  • Workstations
  • Packing benches
  • Assembly benches
  • Kitchen counters
  • Computer desks
  • Disability furniture
  • Hot desks
  • Call centre desks
  • Student desks
  • Library desks
  • Medical imaging desks
Ergomotion's electric height adjustable desk help reduce OH&S risks in the workplace, improving productivity due to increased comfort levels.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Motiondesk™ Electric Height Adjustable Desk

121 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEast Bentleigh, VIC

PO Box 234

03 9579 1454
