Electric Height Adjustable Desks from Ergomotion

Ergomotion's electric height adjustable desk help reduce OH&S risks in the workplace, improving productivity due to increased comfort levels.



Ergomotion's motiondesk™ provides individuals the ability to adjust desk height between sitting and standing throughout the day. This helps relieve soreness and fatigue in the body which can reduce serious injuries that affect the productivity and health of the worker.These height adjustable desks can help reduce injuries that can occur from sitting for prolonged periods of time such as:Aside from the ergonomic design, some of the features and benefits of the motiondesk ™include:This electric sit/stand desk adjusts to suit various industry applications including packing benches, assembly benches, call centres, library desks and hot desking.