Electric Actuators and Controllers from Jortec Engineering
Last Updated on 09 Jan 2012
Concens actuators and controllers from Jortec Engineering provide high precision in the control of movements as well as reliability.
Overview
Concens actuators and controllers from Jortec Engineering provide high precision in the control of movements as well as reliability.
Compact and powerful in line actuators
Concens actuators small dimensions and compact design means they can be integrated into a number of environments where other actuators can’t. Other benefits include:
- Only actuator on the market designed to be capable of continuous operation
- A strong alternative to hydraulic and pneumatic solutions, because they are stable, powerful and easy to control
- Far cheaper in purchase and operation than an equivalent hydraulic system
- Compared to hydraulic and pneumatic systems the total efficiency is many times higher
Basic and advanced controllers
Jortec provide controllers for basic control and protection as well as advanced controllers for demanding applications.
Features include:
- Fast change of direction
- Soft start-up, acceleration ramp
- Settable current limit
- Trip or continuous current limit
- High efficiency
- Dynamic braking
- High momentary load capacity
- Rail base fittable
- Freewheel option
- Two control modes
Concens actuators and controllers from Jortec provide high functional value and simple operation. All Jortec actuators are available with a variety of options and customised design.