Electric Actuators and Controllers from Jortec Engineering

Concens actuators and controllers from Jortec Engineering provide high precision in the control of movements as well as reliability.



Compact and powerful in line actuators

Concens actuators small dimensions and compact design means they can be integrated into a number of environments where other actuators can’t. Other benefits include:

Only actuator on the market designed to be capable of continuous operation

A strong alternative to hydraulic and pneumatic solutions, because they are stable, powerful and easy to control

Far cheaper in purchase and operation than an equivalent hydraulic system

Compared to hydraulic and pneumatic systems the total efficiency is many times higher

Basic and advanced controllers

Jortec provide controllers for basic control and protection as well as advanced controllers for demanding applications.



Features include:

Fast change of direction

Soft start-up, acceleration ramp

Settable current limit

Trip or continuous current limit

High efficiency

Dynamic braking

High momentary load capacity

Rail base fittable

Freewheel option

Two control modes

Concens actuators and controllers from Jortec provide high functional value and simple operation. All Jortec actuators are available with a variety of options and customised design.