Elastomeric Spray Systems from Era Polymers

Tough and flexible, to compensate for the movement and cracking of concrete



Cool Rooms

Fire Retardant

Floor and Wall Coatings

Pipe Linings

Potable Water

Tank Lining

Theming Industry

Waterproofing

Ute and Truck Beds

Mineral Ore Slurry Process Equipment

Faster and more cost effective than conventional elastomers

Excellent abrasion, erosion and chemical resistance

Fast curing times, teamed with fast build for very thick requirements means reduced labour and time

Offer hydrolytic stability

They will bond to almost any substrate, subject to the correct surface preparation

Prolongs operating service life of new, old or worn our equipment

Era Polymers manufactures a variety of spray materials from 100% Polyurethane, to 100% Polyurea, to Hybrids (a combination of the best properties of the other two chemistries).Polyurethane and polyurea elastomeric membranes are exceptionally tough and flexible to compensate for the movement and cracking of substrates – particularly concrete.These versatile linings may be spray applied to metal and concrete containment structures or used on geotextile, creating a chemical resistant membrane. They are 100% solids and VOC compliant.Eraspray Systems can be used in the following applications:Era Polymers also offers primers, aliphatic coatings, potable water systems, slow set systems and trowellable systems.