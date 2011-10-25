Logo
Supplier Image
Era Polymers
Elastomeric Spray Systems from Era Polymers

Last Updated on 25 Oct 2011

Overview
Description
Era Polymers manufactures a variety of spray materials from 100% Polyurethane, to 100% Polyurea, to Hybrids (a combination of the best properties of the other two chemistries).

Tough and flexible, to compensate for the movement and cracking of concrete
Polyurethane and polyurea elastomeric membranes are exceptionally tough and flexible to compensate for the movement and cracking of substrates – particularly concrete.

These versatile linings may be spray applied to metal and concrete containment structures or used on geotextile, creating a chemical resistant membrane. They are 100% solids and VOC compliant.

Eraspray Systems can be used in the following applications:
  • Cool Rooms
  • Fire Retardant
  • Floor and Wall Coatings
  • Pipe Linings
  • Potable Water
  • Tank Lining
  • Theming Industry
  • Waterproofing
  • Ute and Truck Beds
  • Mineral Ore Slurry Process Equipment
Faster and more cost effective than conventional elastomers
  • Excellent abrasion, erosion and chemical resistance
  • Fast curing times, teamed with fast build for very thick requirements means reduced labour and time
  • Offer hydrolytic stability
  • They will bond to almost any substrate, subject to the correct surface preparation
  • Prolongs operating service life of new, old or worn our equipment
Era Polymers also offers primers, aliphatic coatings, potable water systems, slow set systems and trowellable systems.
Contact
Display AddressBanksmeadow, NSW

25-27 Green St

02 9666 3788
