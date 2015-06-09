Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Applications

Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech External Building Products are efficient and manufactured for residential, commercial and industrial applications. With low running costs and quiet operation, the range of Edmonds Roof Ventilators are widely recognised as the most efficient ventilators on the market today.

The range of Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech External Building Products includes:

Domestic and industrial turbine ventilators

Industrial louvres

Powered and hybrid ventilators

Sub-floor ventilation products

Solar powered ventilators

Tubular skylights

Ventilators for odorous environments

Chimney and flue ventilators

Air-conditioning diffuser grilles

The AiroMatic Powered Roof Ventilator is dual purpose, and can be used to cool a roof space on hot days or can be set for constant ventilation rates to help reduce condensation build up within the roof space.

The AiroMatic from Edmonds Roof Ventilators are manufactured from tough, injection moulded UV stable polymers designed for Australia’s harsh conditions

Effective ventilation in all climates

Low running costs

Sleek design compliments all roof types

Automatic temperature senor control

Malleable flashing to suit all roof types

The new ecoFAn Underfloor Ventilator from has improvements in flow performance, noise reduction, efficiency, aesthetics and ease of installation

Removes stale, damp air from underneath your house

High energy efficiency, running 24/7

Reversible flow direction

Quiet operation

Helps maintain a healthy environment in residential applications

The Maestro Power Vent improves performance and lowers the running cost of ducted air conditioning by reducing the level of heat exchange occurring between air in the attic and carried air in the ducting.

The Maestro Power Vent from Edmonds Roof Ventilators features a brushless, electronic, commutating motor which provides excellent reliability and operational life

Performance is independent of wind speed

Quiet operation with very low motor vibration

Installed on any roof type and slope up to 45⁰

Anticipated annual energy cost of less than $5

Available in 18 powdercoat colours

Edmonds are the world leaders in the design and manufacture of consumer and industrial wind powered wind powered ventilators and hybrid wind systems.