Austech Edmonds AiroMatic Roof Ventilator
Austech Edmonds AiroMatic Roof Ventilator with sleek design to compliment all roof types
Austech Edmonds EcoFan Roof Ventilators with reversible flow direction
Edmonds EcoFan Roof Ventilators from Austech External Building Products
Edmonds Maestro Ventilator with DC or Solar Powered options
Edmonds Colour Range Sheet
Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Applications

Last Updated on 09 Jun 2015

With low running costs and quiet operation, Edmonds Roof Ventilators are efficient and ideal for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Overview
Description

Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech External Building Products are efficient and manufactured for residential, commercial and industrial applications. With low running costs and quiet operation, the range of Edmonds Roof Ventilators are widely recognised as the most efficient ventilators on the market today.

The range of Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech External Building Products includes:

  • Domestic and industrial turbine ventilators
  • Industrial louvres
  • Powered and hybrid ventilators
  • Sub-floor ventilation products
  • Solar powered ventilators
  • Tubular skylights
  • Ventilators for odorous environments
  • Chimney and flue ventilators
  • Air-conditioning diffuser grilles

The AiroMatic Powered Roof Ventilator is dual purpose, and can be used to cool a roof space on hot days or can be set for constant ventilation rates to help reduce condensation build up within the roof space.

The AiroMatic from Edmonds Roof Ventilators are manufactured from tough, injection moulded UV stable polymers designed for Australia’s harsh conditions

  • Effective ventilation in all climates
  • Low running costs
  • Sleek design compliments all roof types
  • Automatic temperature senor control
  • Malleable flashing to suit all roof types

The new ecoFAn Underfloor Ventilator from has improvements in flow performance, noise reduction, efficiency, aesthetics and ease of installation

  • Removes stale, damp air from underneath your house
  • High energy efficiency, running 24/7
  • Reversible flow direction
  • Quiet operation
  • Helps maintain a healthy environment in residential applications

The Maestro Power Vent improves performance and lowers the running cost of ducted air conditioning by reducing the level of heat exchange occurring between air in the attic and carried air in the ducting.

The Maestro Power Vent from Edmonds Roof Ventilators features a brushless, electronic, commutating motor which provides excellent reliability and operational life

  • Performance is independent of wind speed
  • Quiet operation with very low motor vibration
  • Installed on any roof type and slope up to 45⁰
  • Anticipated annual energy cost of less than $5
  • Available in 18 powdercoat colours

Edmonds are the world leaders in the design and manufacture of consumer and industrial wind powered wind powered ventilators and hybrid wind systems.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Edmonds Maestro Ventilator Product Sheet

473.53 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Austech Edmonds AiroMatic Roof Ventilator Product Sheet

1.85 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Austech Edmonds EcoFan Roof Ventilators

2.64 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

New South Wales Office 27 Prince William Drive

02 9016 1556
Office AddressEagle Farm, QLD

1/1089 Kingsford Smith Drive PO Box 103, Pinkenba

07 3268 3066
Office AddressHobart, TAS

Blackman's Bay

0438 124 339
Office AddressBoronia, VIC

Austech External Building Products Victoria 59 Wadhurst Drive

1300 554 922
Office AddressMundaring, WA

Unit 2 / 35 Wandeara Crescent

08 9295 0500
