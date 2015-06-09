Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Applications
Overview
Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech External Building Products are efficient and manufactured for residential, commercial and industrial applications. With low running costs and quiet operation, the range of Edmonds Roof Ventilators are widely recognised as the most efficient ventilators on the market today.
The range of Edmonds Roof Ventilators from Austech External Building Products includes:
- Domestic and industrial turbine ventilators
- Industrial louvres
- Powered and hybrid ventilators
- Sub-floor ventilation products
- Solar powered ventilators
- Tubular skylights
- Ventilators for odorous environments
- Chimney and flue ventilators
- Air-conditioning diffuser grilles
The AiroMatic Powered Roof Ventilator is dual purpose, and can be used to cool a roof space on hot days or can be set for constant ventilation rates to help reduce condensation build up within the roof space.
The AiroMatic from Edmonds Roof Ventilators are manufactured from tough, injection moulded UV stable polymers designed for Australia’s harsh conditions
- Effective ventilation in all climates
- Low running costs
- Sleek design compliments all roof types
- Automatic temperature senor control
- Malleable flashing to suit all roof types
The new ecoFAn Underfloor Ventilator from has improvements in flow performance, noise reduction, efficiency, aesthetics and ease of installation
- Removes stale, damp air from underneath your house
- High energy efficiency, running 24/7
- Reversible flow direction
- Quiet operation
- Helps maintain a healthy environment in residential applications
The Maestro Power Vent improves performance and lowers the running cost of ducted air conditioning by reducing the level of heat exchange occurring between air in the attic and carried air in the ducting.
The Maestro Power Vent from Edmonds Roof Ventilators features a brushless, electronic, commutating motor which provides excellent reliability and operational life
- Performance is independent of wind speed
- Quiet operation with very low motor vibration
- Installed on any roof type and slope up to 45⁰
- Anticipated annual energy cost of less than $5
- Available in 18 powdercoat colours
Edmonds are the world leaders in the design and manufacture of consumer and industrial wind powered wind powered ventilators and hybrid wind systems.
