Economical and Lightweight Floor and Rafter Truss Systems by Pryda Australia





Pryda Longreach and Span Floor and Rafter Truss Systems

are computer designed for optimal performance and low material and installation costs

Versatile : Up to 8 metres or more offers functional design freedom and eliminates the need for interior support walls and beams

Pryda’s licensed truss plants manufacture floor and rafter trusses. The floor trusses are a structural system using flooring material, floor trusses, strong-backs, connections and bracing.Pryda floor and rafter trusses have two systems, Pryda Longreach and Pryda Span. Both have timber top and bottom chords. However, the difference is in the webbing. Pryda Longreach uses all timber webs, while Span which uses metal webs for diagonals and timber webs for verticals.

Floor and Rafter Trusses re-fabricated to to fit prior to installation

Accessible: Ducting, electrical wiring and electronic data cabling can be run between the truss webs

Pryda Floor and Rafter Truss Systems are also designed for use in a range of building projects including offices, schools and hospitals.