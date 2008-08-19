Eco Friendly Outdoor Furniture and Park Equipment from Moodie Outdoor Products
Overview
Eco Friendly Outdoor Furniture and Park Equipment
Moodie Outdoor Products offer environmentally and eco friendly or even green street furniture, park furniture or school furniture. These products support our major assets such as:
- Shelters
- Umbrellas
- Sails
- Bridges
- Restrooms
- Toilets
- Fitness Equipment
- Safety surfaces
- Play equipment
Many materials are used but the latest developments are around recycled materials.
Ausite Eco Friendly Outdoor Furniture
Suitable for street furniture, park furniture and school seating. We offer:
- Electric Bbqs push button barbecues.
- Picnic tables to create a perfect setting.
- Benches, seats and tables
- Screen Walls
- Bubblers/drinking taps
- Bins
- Tree Guards
- Tree Grates
- Bollards
- Shade Sails
When looking for site furniture that is strong and functional we recommend our precast concrete furniture or our new recycled plastic range of school furniture.
Ausafe Outdoor Shelters
- Skillion shelters
- Gazebo shelters
- Hip roof shelters
- Square shelters
- Gable shelters
- Curved shelters
- COLA
- OLA
- Fabric shelters
When looking for shelters that are vandal proof we recommend our precast concrete shelters. The latest models feature clear screened shelters for smoker’s shelters, bus shelters or taxi shelters.
Auscast Restrooms
These buildings are suitable for street furniture use, park amenities, able to be used as:
- Kiosks
- Change Rooms
- Showers
- Storage Facilities
When looking for toilets that are vandal proof we recommend our precast concrete toilets, or washrooms. Portable restrooms that have tilt or lift up security screens are available.
Ausafe Assets
- Bridges
- Boardwalks
- Viewing platforms
- Decking
- Bird hides
Evertuff is non toxic recycled plastic specifically manufactured to replace “horrible CCA treated timbers” for in ground embedment. Evertuff is ideal when recycled plastic decking is preferred.
Ausafe Additionals for Outdoor Furniture and Park Equipment
- Retaining walls
- Screens
- Paving
- Veggie gardens
Custom Design service for Outdoor Furniture and Park Equipment
Moodie Outdoor offers a custom manufacturing service, to allow further enhancement of our standard range. We have worked with many landscape architects over the past 35 years to develop furniture, play equipment and shelters.
Our extensive range of 6500 products is featured our web site.
Contact
PO Box 304002 9816 1133
PO Box02 9816 1133