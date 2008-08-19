Eco Friendly Outdoor Furniture and Park Equipment from Moodie Outdoor Products

Eco Friendly Outdoor Furniture and Park Equipment

Moodie Outdoor Products offer environmentally and eco friendly or even green street furniture, park furniture or school furniture. These products support our major assets such as:

Shelters

Umbrellas

Sails

Bridges

Restrooms

Toilets

Fitness Equipment

Safety surfaces

Play equipment

Many materials are used but the latest developments are around recycled materials.



Ausite Eco Friendly Outdoor Furniture

Suitable for street furniture, park furniture and school seating. We offer:

Electric Bbqs push button barbecues.

Picnic tables to create a perfect setting.

Benches, seats and tables

Screen Walls

Bubblers/drinking taps

Bins

Tree Guards

Tree Grates

Bollards

Shade Sails

When looking for site furniture that is strong and functional we recommend our precast concrete furniture or our new recycled plastic range of school furniture.



Ausafe Outdoor Shelters

Skillion shelters

Gazebo shelters

Hip roof shelters

Square shelters

Gable shelters

Curved shelters

COLA

OLA

Fabric shelters

When looking for shelters that are vandal proof we recommend our precast concrete shelters. The latest models feature clear screened shelters for smoker’s shelters, bus shelters or taxi shelters.



Auscast Restrooms

These buildings are suitable for street furniture use, park amenities, able to be used as:

Kiosks

Change Rooms

Showers

Storage Facilities

When looking for toilets that are vandal proof we recommend our precast concrete toilets, or washrooms. Portable restrooms that have tilt or lift up security screens are available.



Ausafe Assets

Bridges

Boardwalks

Viewing platforms

Decking

Bird hides

Evertuff is non toxic recycled plastic specifically manufactured to replace “horrible CCA treated timbers” for in ground embedment. Evertuff is ideal when recycled plastic decking is preferred.



Ausafe Additionals for Outdoor Furniture and Park Equipment

Retaining walls

Screens

Paving

Veggie gardens

Custom Design service for Outdoor Furniture and Park Equipment

Moodie Outdoor offers a custom manufacturing service, to allow further enhancement of our standard range. We have worked with many landscape architects over the past 35 years to develop furniture, play equipment and shelters.



Our extensive range of 6500 products is featured our web site.